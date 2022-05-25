Will Smith, why did you say you saw your career ruined before you slapped? – People – Culture

On May 20, the fourth season of the Talk Show premiered on Netflix, ‘They don’t need an introduction’, hosted by David Letterman, former host of the ‘NBC’ network’s ‘Late Show’, in which the journalist can be seen conversing with great celebrities of the American show business, such as Nicky Minaj, Billie Elish and Will Smith.

And it is the latter, who has been in the eye of the media hurricane, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars live broadcast for making jokes about the alopecia of Jada Pinkett, wife of the protagonist of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ for 25 years.

Well, after almost three months of that incident, Smith is again a trend for having appeared in the fourth season of the Letterman show, although he does not refer to his reaction at the awards, because the recording was made before the gala of the Oscars.

Similarly, the actor managed to explain aspects of his life that have marked his artistic career, including a vision that showed him how he was bankrupt and his acting life was completely over.

The moment Will Smith punched Chris Rock.

A strong encounter with ayahuasca

The vision is an anecdote that Will told on the Netflix show and in which he tells how his two-year sabbatical led him to travel to some Latin American countries. Upon arriving in Peru, he tried ayahuasca, an ancient drink with hallucinogenic content used for spiritual cleansing for hundreds of years.

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett, at the Oscars.

Despite the incident, Smith earned a nomination for her role in the film ‘The Williams Method’.

In his experience with the plant, the actor recounts that he could see how his career slowly fell apart. His dramatic experience led him to consider various aspects of his life.

“I’m drinking, sitting there, and then all of a sudden it’s like I start to see all my money fly away, and my house fly away, and my career too,” the actor recounted.

“I try to reach my money and my career. My whole life is being destroyed, I’m there and I want to vomit. I hear a voice that says: ‘That’s the fucking life’. And I’m like, ‘Oh shit,’” she added.

Divine message or not, the truth is that after the controversial meeting with Chris Rock his artistic career has been deeply affected. Some of his collaborations with brands, film and advertising projects have been suspended and postponed.

Not to mention the 10-year suspension to attend the Academy Awards gala. A disciplinary measure that caused great controversy in social networks about the limits of comedy and its implications for those who are affected by it.

