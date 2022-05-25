Will Smith: when he saw his life destroyed during an ayahuasca trip in Peru | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Will Smith starred in one of the most remembered moments in the history of the Oscar Awards, when slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. This fact negatively hit the career of the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap”, who since that incident has kept a low profile and away from public opinion.

Although almost two months have passed since the Oscar Awards, a ceremony held on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the name of Will Smith is still on everyone’s lips and the slap to Chris Rock is still being commented on by the public. This situation led the actor of “I am legend” and “Men in Black” to travel to India and take therapy to overcome everything that happened.

But, before starring in one of the darkest episodes of his career, Will Smith He revealed to host David Letterman that he had a vision in which he saw his life destroyed when he took ayahuasca in Peru. What else did he say? Here we tell you the details.

THE TIME WILL SMITH SAW HIS LIFE DESTROYED AFTER TAKING AYAHUASCA IN PERU

Speaking with host David Letterman on the most recent episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Will Smith recalled having a vision that his home, money, and career would be taken from him when he tried ayahuasca in Peru.

The “King Richard” star revealed that he took 14 ayahuasca “trips” to Peru over a two-year period. His remarks were made on the Letterman show, which was taped before Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in March.

“Once you drink it, you’ll see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” Smith told Letterman, adding that “one of the times it was the single most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

Will Smith on David Letterman’s talk show (Photo: “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”)

The American actor continued narrating his experience: “I began to see that all my money was flying away, and my house was going away, and my career was going away, and I was trying to grab my money, and my career and my whole life was going away. they were destroying. This is my fear, and I’m there, but I feel like throwing up.”

“I heard a voice say, ‘This is what it is, this is what life is.’ And I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, and I hear Willow yelling, ‘Dad, help me, daddy, how come you don’t help me?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see you, honey,’” she added.

Smith continued, “I stopped caring about my house, I stopped caring about my career, and it got to the point where I calmed down, and the voice is still 100 percent; I still hear Willow scream, my money keeps flying. But I’m… totally calm, even though there’s hell on my mind.”

What did Will Smith learn from this experience?

Through the experience, the actor said, “I realized that I can handle whatever happens in my life. I can handle anyone who loses, I can handle anything that goes wrong, I can handle anything in my marriage.”

Smith’s main conclusion was that “99 percent of the things you worry about never happen. Ninety-nine percent of your pain and misery is all self-generated; It’s not real”. “I developed a trust and a love for myself that I never had. I trust that I will be fine, no matter what happens,” she added.