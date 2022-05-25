Will Smith recounts PREMONITION with ayahuasca before the Oscars: he saw that he would lose his money and career

The most recent interview was published Will Smith after the scandal that starred in the most recent installment of the Oscars, where he slapped the comedian Chris Rock.

His first appearance after the media scandal was on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introductionpresented by David Letterman, although it should be noted that the interview was recorded prior to the filming of the 2022 Oscars.

In the interview content, the actor revealed painful details stemming from his childhood, relationship with his mother, and some other experiences from the past.

However, what caught the most attention was what was revealed by the oscar winner for his role as “Richard” by assuring that prior to the scandal he starred in beating his colleague, comedian Chris Rock, live, in full delivery of the Oscars, he lived a premonition, product of ingesting ayahuasca.

According to Will Smith, he experienced an infernal vision when he was under the effects of ayahuasca, because in that premonition he saw how he lost all his money and fame.

“I’m drinking, sitting there, and then all of a sudden it’s like I start to see all my money fly away, and my house fly away, and my career too. I’m trying to reach my money and my career. All my life is being destroyed… I’m there and I want to throw up. I hear a voice say, ‘That’s the fucking life.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh shit,'” the actor revealed to David Letterman.

In addition to revealing his experience with ayahuasca, Will Smith sat down with former late-night host David Letterman to discuss his memoir, and among the confessions he detailed to the interviewer was that he had long considered himself “a coward” given a traumatic experience he had at the age of nine. It was at this time in his life that he saw how his father beat his mother without him being able to do anything to stop his father’s violent behavior.

Will Smith assured that he had to process life experiences like this through writing, and it is that for some time the actor began to write his memoirs, with which he has managed to “unlock” a part of him, “as an actor” , which is unlike anything you have ever experienced.

“Life is so exciting for me right now because I am able to reach people in a different way than I have ever been able to, largely because of my pain. I’m really ready to dive into my heart in a way that I think will be fulfilling to me and helpful to the human family,” he revealed to Letterman a few months ago.

Several of Will Smith’s comments and interactions with Letterman on My Next Guest were recorded differently than they might have if their Oscar controversy hadn’t developed so recently.

At one point in the episode, Letterman made a reference to Will Smith’s mother, to which the actor jokingly replied, “Don’t say anything about my mother, Dave.”

At another point in the interview, Will Smith He talked about his boxing training for the movie Ali before showing the host what he learned:

Another of Smith’s statements that attracted attention was when he revealed to the presenter that he could not protect his family:

“Safety and security are an illusion. You have to learn to live with the reality that at any moment, anything can be gone in a second.”

Will Smith made international headlines in March when he stormed the Oscars stage and slapped host Chris Rock after he joked at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett.

What made things more surreal was the fact that the actor returned to the Oscars stage later in the evening to accept his first statuette for his role in the Warner Bros. tennis drama “King Richard.”

Hours later, he apologized for his actions via Instagram, calling them “unacceptable and inexcusable,” and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Then the Film Academy banned Will Smith attend the Oscar ceremonies and other Academy functions for the next 10 years.

Netflix detailed to viewers that Will Smith’s appearance in My Next Guest preceded the scandal he starred in at the Oscars and thus warned his community:

“This episode was filmed before the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.”

Other guests appearing on the show’s fourth season, which is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix, include Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Durant and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.