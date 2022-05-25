Will Smith conspicuous by his absence in event of ‘Bel-Air’

The actor Will Smith was the great absentee during the promotional event for the series Bel-Air, a new version of the original ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, made by the NBC network.

During the gala, artists such as Jabari Banks, who plays a young Will on the show, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes and more cast attended, but the rapper and executive producer of the show did not appear anywhere.

The American artist developed the new series Bel-Air with Morgan Cooper, whose fan film Bel-Air had great success on social networks in March 2019, in addition to presenting the new series, which came out on February 13 in Peacock.

About the project it is worth mentioning that it is based on the original series, but offers a new and tragic vision of Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansion in Bel-Air.

Regarding Smith, before the controversial incident at the Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock, he was always present and active in the presentations of the program, his last appearance to support the series was 3 months ago, when he arrived with his wife Jada and son Jaden at the premiere of the television project.

It should be noted that days after the incident Will apologized for what happened to Chris, the people present and his followers, in addition to informing himself that he had voluntarily entered a rehabilitation clinic.





