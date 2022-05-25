Will Smith: Ayahuasca in Peru and the best of his talk with David Letterman on Netflix | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Although his image was seriously affected the night of March 27 past because of the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock after he made a burlesque comment about his wife, Jada Pinkett, at the Oscars, actor Will Smith has not ceased to be a reference if Hollywood us we refer.

Born on September 25, 1968, this actor originally from Philadelphia had a rising career since he agreed to play the leading role in “The Prince of Rap”, an iconic comedy series that captivated millions of viewers around the world in the nineties. .

About his beginnings, achievements and difficult moments, Will Smith gave an extensive interview in the series “They don’t need an introduction”, hosted by David Letterman. That is to say, because it is not a minor detail, that the talk took place before the date of the terrible incident at the Dolby theater in Los Angeles. For the same reason, the circumstances surrounding the aggression are not touched at all.

An interview in which camaraderie reigned

Although it is obvious, Letterman has enough prestige not to need headlines as a result of his interviews in the cycle that Netflix broadcasts. And if we talk about the talk with Will Smith, he should not be the exception.

For almost an hour, the protagonist of “King Richard” was questioned about various aspects of his life. This interrogation is based on “Will”, the autobiographical book that Smith published a few months ago and that earned him covers in various media due to the caliber of his revelations.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” premiered a new season on Netflix / Netflix

As with the other episodes of “They don’t need an introduction”, the scheme of the program goes as follows: the interviewee and the interviewer meet in an open place with a limited audience. As the talk progresses, a series of archive images from the collection are also shown, not only from the media, but fundamentally from the protagonist’s family. To this should be added a series of external tours that the interviewer takes with his guest. This serves to improvise complimentary phrases, mutual contact and, fundamentally, a ‘popularity bath’.

Letterman quickly wins over his interviewee by introducing him to everyone as “America’s friend.” Likewise, but already in the middle of the talk, he lists his successes in film and television. He reviews box office figures and, obviously, prizes of different importance. In the same way, he remembers that Will visited his previous program 23 times, a true record that certifies the chemistry between the two.

A trident that has always guided him

Without delving in depth, David Letterman asks Will Smith some questions about his past. The actor has a stern expression when they begin to consult him about his mother, although later he seems somewhat more relaxed. According to what he says, he always handled himself with a trident in which his father was discipline, his mother was education, and his grandmother was love.

Although the autobiographical book published a few months ago does have more details about Smith’s early years, in the interview these years seem to touch just above. Although Will says yes when asked if his father used to beat him, there isn’t much else. Regarding her mother, he does seem more interested in describing her as someone who from the beginning rejected her desire to enter the world of music. “She was all education.”

And if we talk about his grandmother, Will tells an interesting anecdote. His early rap lyrics were riddled with bullshit. Once his grandmother accessed one of his notebooks. After her unpleasant surprise at what she read there, she left him a message: “Really smart people don’t have to use these words to express themselves. Show the world that you are as smart as we think.”

From music to acting

Perhaps the most bearable part of David Letterman’s interview with Will Smith is the one linked to his facet as a rapper and his later and accelerated jump to acting. Plus, of course, all the men and women who stepped in to support him and make him who he is today.

Smith tells how from a very young age he made music. “He was a well-known DJ in my neighborhood.” Throughout the talk, the father of three children reviews how little by little rap was making its way from the suburbs to the center of the city. In this process he highlights the contribution of the MTV network, which he sees as key to the expansion of a genre that is already massive today.

Will Smith and David Letterman in the new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” / Netflix

In his beginnings in music, Will Smith met Jazzy Jeff, a DJ who, although he could be his rival, ended up being quite the opposite. “He was a great person”, he recalls about his friend, who later would be Jazz in “The Prince of Rap”. The point is that both began their career together and in the best way, launching a production that won a Grammy.

This award prevented Will from leaving music quickly. And it is that, as he also says in the interview, his parents – who did not want him as a musician but as a university student – ​​put the following condition on him: “Ok, we support you the first year in music, but if it does not work, you are going to University”.

How did Will Smith end up acting in a series that would mark a generation and who pushed him to it? That is another aspect that is touched upon during the interview. Will tells that, after his failure in his second musical production, he decides to go to Los Angeles. “I wanted to act. What’s more, I always acted in my music videos”, he refers.

quincy jones king midas

Recommended by Benny Medina, Will Smith arrives at the birthday party of Quincy Jones, the famous music producer who has several discoveries to his credit. Although several of the details that the actor tells in the interview with Letterman had already been mentioned in previous notes with other media, the climate of relaxation on this occasion is such that it allows Will not only to speak and gesture, but also to stand up, move and imitate Jones with undeniable mischief.

Jones insisted at that meeting that Will perform a short excerpt from a pilot. Only 10 minutes required Smith to be ready and captivate those present. That was how, on a Wednesday night and in front of many important people, Jones asked a lawyer to write the memorandum of what would be “The Prince of Rap”.

David Letterman is now on Netflix / Netflix

There are not many details about the series, and this seems reasonable considering that a few months ago HBO Max broadcast an extensive special in which, except for James Avery (Uncle Phil), all the actors of the original cast were sharing recording anecdotes.

Ayahuasca and its passage through Peru

Letterman mentions at some point the part of the book in which Will says that “the life of the party” that he seems to be on camera is not necessarily such. The actor remembers that from a very young age he saw himself as a coward because, when he saw how his father beat his mother, he did nothing to stop him. Somehow – over time – and almost as a protection mechanism, Smith decided to use all his strength to make others laugh.

But the popularity and then the success and the millions of dollars have a limit. “The trauma of insecurity led me, I think, to always having to win, period, as a means of survival,” she admitted during the interview with David Letterman. Indeed, if there is something in this almost hour of talk, it is my fault on the part of the millionaire artist.

Will considers that at some point he was not satisfied with anything. Neither with his wife, nor with his children. So, as he says in this Netflix special, he chose several strategies to find himself. From spending 14 days without speaking, to trying Ayahuasca in Peru.

“I did a lot of research and felt like this was what I needed,” she explains before providing details about her experience with this psychotropic. Smith claims to have consumed it 14 times. On the “trip”, he points out that he initially felt quite shaken. “I felt like everything was slipping out of my hands, money, my house, my daughter, and I was screaming to grab it back.”

The intervention of the shaman on duty made this Hollywood star slow down and continue all the sessions that (he thought) necessary. Smith says that after all this he was able to begin to see things differently. “I realized that I can handle anything that happens to me in life,” he said in the interview with David Letterman.

Other topics that Smith touches on in the talk that Netflix broadcasts are his concern about the future of “Black America” (“I trust that at some point this will not be an issue that we have to debate”). This about the commotion caused by the death of George Floyd at the hands of American police officers. And, finally, the actor dedicates very generous words to “King Richard”, a film that meant his return to constant work.

Unfortunately, the slap in the face that this 53-year-old artist gave Chris Rock on March 27 has put a parenthesis on this brilliant ‘comeback’. The Academy has barred him from its ceremonies for ten years. Several of his projects in his cinema are on standby. He will now depend on Will, on his ability to reinvent himself from the humility that gave him world fame, and on a supremely special industry, the possibility of having him again at the peak of success.

They Need No Introduction / Netflix Synopsis: The legendary David Letterman brings together the world’s greatest figures in his new show with in-depth interviews and journeys into infinity of curiosity. Original title: “My Next Guest needs no introduction” Duration: Season 4 – 6 episodes Classification: 16 years Gender: talk show

