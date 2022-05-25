Why were Zendaya and Ana de Armas named in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face the last days of the legal battle that confronts them after the actor sued his ex-wife for having committed a crime of defamation after writing an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex-partners. The actress did not mention Depp, but he claims that the publication of the piece destroyed her professional career and her image. Something for which her ex-wife decided to file another lawsuit against him, asking for a millionaire compensation.

During the process, details of their relationship, marked by alcohol, drugs and mutual violence, have been revealed to say the least. but names of various famous people who would have intervened in one way or another have also come out. Actors James Franco, Ellen Barkin, Jason Momoa, film directors James Wan and Zack Snyder, businessman Elon Musk, writer JK Rowling and Paul Bettany and Jack White, personal friends of Johnny Depp. Now, it is the turn of two unexpected names: the actresses Ana de Armas and Zendaya, who were named on the last day of the trial.



The actresses Ana de Armas and Zendaya are the latest celebrities who have been named in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Instagram

The reason for having appeared with name and surname in the media trial was the “fault” of Kathryn Arnold, a consultant in the world of entertainment, which included the two popular actresses along with three other Hollywood stars such as Jason Momoa, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in her testimony, assuring that Amber Heard would have enjoyed a successful career like theirs if it weren’t for the “smear campaign” by Johnny Depp’s team.

“If you look at the dates that the Waldman releases came out, and if you look at what Amber Heard’s career was like before those releases, it’s very clear that you can make that correlation,” insisted Arnold, referring to the releases that Adam Waldman, part of Depp’s legal team, sent to the press and the interview he gave to the Daily Mail newspaper in 2020 to refute what was published in the article of Washington Post in which she described the actress’s words as “ambush” or “deception” against her ex-husband.



Kathryn Arnold testified about Amber Heard’s missed opportunities in the wake of the scandal following ‘The Washington Post’ article and her ex-husband’s response. Steve Helber / AP

“It would have been perfectly reasonable to believe that her career would have been heading in a similar direction to these actors were it not for the cheating allegations,” he continued, opining that the actress had missed out on opportunities and could have lost as much as $50 million. dollars because of this whole thing.

Some statements that Johnny Depp’s team did not miss, insisting that Amber Heard’s career at that time had nothing to do with that of the stars mentioned, and recalling again that the actress got her role in Aquaman thanks to the intervention of her ex-husband and his contacts. A role for which she had to fight, especially to keep it in the second part of the film, which will be released in March 2023 and in which she appears for just ten minutes, something that she attributes to the legal problems in which she is involved. .



Amber Heard assured that she had had to “fight a lot” to keep her role in ‘Aquaman 2’ (2023). Jim Watson/AP

Now, the testimonies of Walter Hamada, president of DC Comics and responsible for the project, are awaited, who already assured in a previous interview that the reason why Heard’s role was reduced was due to the “lack of chemistry” between her and Jason Momoa; also that of supermodel Kate Moss, ex-partner of Johnny Depp, whom he has called as a witness.

The trial will be seen for sentencing next Friday, May 27.

