Who is Winnie Harlow, the first model with vitiligo?

Among the guests of the red carpet of Elvis, the biopic of Baz Luhrmann on Presley with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and the Maneskin in the soundtrack also the Canadian topmodel Winnie Harlow who has turned the ailment of his skin into a strength and pride.





Her real name is Chantelle Brown-Young, she became famous thanks to the television show America’s Next Top Model and was born in Torono on July 27, 1994 in Toronto from a family of Jamaican origin. At the age of four she was diagnosed with her skin disorder known as Vitiligo which made her bullied as a young girl which led to depression. Then thanks to Instagram, the model and TV presenter Tyra Bank discovered her and made her discover her to the world thanks to her talent show. For the past seven years she has walked the runway for major fashion houses, she has appeared in major fashion magazines and participated in the videos of musicians such as Eminem, Beyoncé and Calvin Harris. Among the phrases that have become her mantras: “You can’t let someone else lower your self-esteem, because otherwise they wouldn’t be called self esteem“.