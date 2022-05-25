Who is Devin Booker dating before Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been dating for some time, but some fans may recall that before dating, the model dated other NBA players. However, we don’t know much about the love life of the Phoenix Suns guard before Jenner.

Here’s the surprising scoop on who Booker dated before Jenner, as well as those other athletes the reality star was romantically linked to in the past.

Devin Booker and girlfriend Kendall Jenner hug after Suns game | Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Over the years Jenner has been linked and dated a number of basketball stars.

In 2014 the Keeping up with the Kardashians the star was spotted at a dinner with then-little Dallas Mavericks striker Chandler Parsons. They weren’t seen together much later, but they reunited in 2017 when the supermodel was sitting on the sidelines at one of her matches. Their romance lasted though, and Jenner reportedly began seeing Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson. When it ended, Jenner and former Los Angeles Clippers striker Blake Griffin became an object. Jenner then went from a relationship with Griffin to one with former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Next thing fans knew, Jenner was spotted taking a trip with Booker and some of their friends in 2020. The model confirmed their relationship in early 2021 and they have been together ever since.

Booker was related to a close friend of the Jenner family

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner Pose for Photo at Woods Sportswear Brand SECNDNTURE Launch Event | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

In May 2018, while Jenner was still with Simmons, they had a double date with Booker and Kylie’s ex-friend, Kendall’s sister, Jordyn Woods. According to Life & Style, the Woods and the Suns player would be dating for about a year before quitting. Neither has ever commented on their breakup, so it’s unknown if they were together when the entire Woods-Tristan Thompson betrayal scandal collapsed.

What Booker opened up about is being with someone as famous as Jenner. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said he doesn’t find dating in the spotlight “difficult” and that he “enjoys it all.”

“Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that just got off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always like that. But I feel like I’m in a good place right now, ”Booker explained. “I love my family, I love the people around me and I love the impact I can have on this world, the new generations under me and the children who admire me.”

As for Woods, she has moved on too and is currently in a relationship with fellow NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rumor Booker had two children before he started dating Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker stroll New York together | Gotham / GC images

While Booker doesn’t have a long list of ex-girlfriends, his name made the headlines claiming he was having a couple of kids with a couple of different women.

In 2019, Gossip in The City ran a story about Booker getting model Aaleeyah Petty pregnant. The outlet also said that his high school sweetheart was also expecting at the same time. Also, while these two women would have his children, Booker was still having an affair with Woods.

The whole story, however, turned out to be false. Booker has no children and it was later confirmed that Petty’s baby’s real father is the small forward of the New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram.

