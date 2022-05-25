Who are the celebrities who support Amber Heard in the trial vs Johnny Depp

The lawsuit for defamation that Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has divided opinions even within the world of entertainment. There are many celebrities who support the actor and even his fans have caused a stir on social networks after all the evidence revealed in the court of Virginia, United States. Nevertheless, the protagonist of Aquaman he also has some celebrities on his sidewho from the beginning endorsed his support after he accused the interpreter of Jack Sparrow of gender violence.

Howard Stern

The radio host has spoken out on several occasions against Johnny Depp during his program SiriusXM. Although he has not expressed his support for the actress verbatim, he did attack the artist for having decided to broadcast the trial on television: “He thought: ‘I’ll put this on television because I’m so persuasive and so intelligent, and I’m a guy so wonderful. I will charm all of America during the trial,’” he said of Depp.

Ellen Barkin

The actress Ellen Barkin is another of the defenders. She testified against Johnny during the couple’s trial taped in 2019, accusing him of “jealous”. He even claimed that he once threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room at her when they were first dating in the 1990s.

Said he was very “controlling” while they were together and forbade him to do certain things: “Just a jealous, controlling man,” he recalled, and then quoted some of his frequent expressions: “Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

Ellen Barkin co-starred in a movie with Depp and it is presumed that they had a love relationship Getty Images

In addition, he testified that on one occasion a scratch that she had on her back was the trigger for him to get very angry and accused her of having had sexual relations with another person.

For his part, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He defended himself against these accusations and said that Barkin still held a grudge against him because he had not wanted to have a formal relationship with her: “She wanted a proper relationship with me and I didn’t want that. I didn’t feel the same way about her as she did about me and I guess from that point on she got pretty angry and I haven’t talked to Barkin since.”

Katy Griffin

the comedian Kathy Griffin became one of the first celebrities to endorse Amber Heard, commenting on an Instagram post she made at the start of the trial. Heard announced that she would be taking a break from social media while the case progressed, and Griffin wrote, “Oh beautiful. I’m thinking of you and sending you lots of love.”

Kathy Griffin supports Amber Heard on social networks Twitter @KathyGriffin

Julie Fox

Julia Fox is another of the allies of the protagonist of The diary of a seducer Y He has never hesitated to support her publicly. On Instagram, she declared that Depp was always more powerful than his ex-partner., both physically and financially: “She hit him? Yes. Was he abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse. She was 25 years old. Clearly, he was always much more powerful, both physically and financially.”

Julia Fox has declared on Instagram that Amber Heard was a victim at just 25 years old Instagram @juliafox

David Krumholz

Finally, actor David Krumholtz, who worked with Heard on a movie, has shown his support on social media under the argument that the drugs that Johnny Depp used turned him into a monster: “Drugs and alcohol turn men into monsters. I believe Amber Heard,” he wrote.

David said that he strongly believed Amber Heard, on the declarations of domestic violence at the hands of Johnny Depp Instagram

One of the most media trials in history continues its course and It will be after next May 27 when the jury will begin the deliberations and the verdict will be known.