What to watch: 5 shocking science fiction and horror series if you are a fan of ‘Love, Death & Robots’ – Series News

David Fincher’s experimental and unique animated series plays with genres in each of its individual story chapters. These other proposals in ‘streaming’ also take advantage of these codes to provide unique experiences.

Netflix has returned to offer us an interesting third season of Love, Death & Robotsone of his most unique and suggestive animation proposals. This series, produced by David Fincher -who also directs an episode of the third season-, is introduced in the anthology format to give us a new story and a new style of animation with each episode, playing with the genres of horror and Science fiction.

It is not the only series that has played with the codes of these genres since the structure of the anthology. The format dates back to times long before the streamingwith series such as the unknown dimension or stories for not sleeping in Spain providing new stories every week. These 4 platform proposals also use format and genre in very stimulating and entertaining waysand they are a great complement to the Netflix series.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011 – Present)

Initially a modest British BBC production, BlackMirror has grown to become one of the most recognizable sagas in science fiction today. Charlie Brooker has created terrifying dystopias to the point that we have ended up using it as a reference in some current event when the technology or the use of it seems to go too far.

After a couple of successful seasons, Netflix took on the production as its own to expand it and increase its resources, which have resulted in more ambitious stories but with the same critical look at our relationship with technological advances. Cynical in its reflections, although it has some more luminous moments that have become the best we have seen in series in the last decade.

You can see it on Netflix.

‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’ (2017 – 2018)

With anthologies becoming a phenomenon, Amazon wanted to dip their toes in the water through one of the greatest science fiction authors. In collaboration with the British Channel 4 they gave birth to Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreamswhich in each of its ten installments adapted and updated some of the legendary author’s stories.

Thus, from the same mind that gave rise to influential films such as Blade Runner, Total Challenge or Minority Report, a series of stories with dystopian science fiction and very thoughtful about the human condition and the dangers in its excessive advancement. The series also had relevant faces, such as Bryan Cranston, Vera Farmiga or Richard Madden, to give these stories more ground.

You can see it in Amazon Prime Video.

‘Amazing Tales’ (2020)

Taking up an anthology series of steven spielberg from the era of the eighties, amazing tales It was one of the most unique and interesting bets of the then recently launched Apple TV +. Here the creators of Once Upon a Time launched into a series of pure sci-fi stories charged with a sense of wonder.

The differentiating element of this amazing tales with other anthology sagas with science fiction, he is that most fanciful and amazing character, very typical of the eighties. That brighter air made for very nice stories, which were testing different styles of fantasy, from extraterrestrial phenomena to superpowers.

You can watch it on Apple TV+.

‘Stories to not sleep’ (1966-1982) and (2021 – Present)

The Spanish master of terror, Narciso Ibáñez Serrador, shook an entire country during the almost two decades that his stories to keep you awake, from 1966 to 1982. It is surely one of the best Spanish period series, in which horror was mixed with science fiction, with futuristic, fantastical, or alien premises in some cases.

Chicho’s sleepless stories were based in his own stories, or even adapted stories of great horror masters such as Ray Bradbury, Edgar Allan Poe or Carlos Buiza, among others. The series can be enjoyed on Amazon, where its three seasons are available, the first two in black and white, except for the last chapter.

And on the same platform you can also see the reinterpretation of the memorable anthology by Narciso Ibáñez Serrador with a new batch of episodes in which some of today’s most interesting Spanish directors, all connected to the fantastic, reinterpret the stories of Chicho Ibanez Serrador. Although stories not to sleep offers four stories of different tones and styles, which were suggestive enough to herald a second batch that is currently in production.

With great actors like Daniel Rovira, Inma Cuesta either Edward Fernandez at the orders of the Paco Square, Paula Ortiz, Rodrigo Sorogoyen either Rodrigo Cortesthat tone and fantastic stories full of strength and message are recovered. An interesting collection of stories, with a little meta-cinematic twist.

You can see it on Amazon Prime Video.

