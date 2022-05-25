wear denim shorts over 50

Was the “America’s girlfriend” at the beginning of the Nineties thanks to “Pretty Woman” and other later successes like “Notting Hill” or “Erin Brockovich”, and since then, three decades later, she continues in that very real role. To Julia Roberts We promised him eternal love at the time, for his talent, for his style -with which he shows that he carried current trends in the 90s- and, above all, for his personality. And we keep it intact. we adore her and continues to inspire us when it comes to dressing like the first day not only in each and every one of her appearances on the red carpet, but also in the day to day when she steps down from the star pedestal. The last example he just left us in New York with shorts.

This spring Julia has already shown us how to wear the vest trend in the most elegant way beyond 50, and now she also leaves us the simplest example for those women who, like her, do not give up wearing shorts at 54. In her case, the actress has opted for some classic denim shorts, very short wide leg with frayed detail on the bottom. She has combined it with a green scoop neck top and about this one blue oversized shirt cotton that acts as a perfect overshirt, which is worn open to create a very informal, fresh and comfortable style.

gtres

To complete this mid-season look that already looks towards summer, Julia Roberta adds a Panama hat with an XL brim in light straw with a red cord detail, simple brown beach sandals and classic aviator sunglasses.

