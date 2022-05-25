Vin Diesel reveals who will be the actress who will play Toretto’s grandmother in ‘Fast and Furious 10’ – Movie News

Who said that ‘Fast and Furious 10’ was only room for athletic actors? This afternoon Vin Diesel confirmed that Rita Moreno, one of the most emblematic actresses of theater, film and television, will become Toretto’s grandmother.

fast and furious 10 It will become the penultimate chapter of the motorized saga that started at full speed in 2001, which is why Vin Diesel continues to add personalities from the seventh art to the film that is in production. This time it is the legendary Rita MorenoOscar winner for West Side Storywho will play Toretto’s grandmother.

The news was confirmed by Vin Diesel himself through a video of just over 40 seconds where he was accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez and Rita Moreno, confessed that this signing is, in a nutshell, a dream come true.

This was the moment of announcement.



It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I am so lucky.

And to make this moment emotional, the also winner of the Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy and SAG, mentioned that it was his advanced age that allowed him to join the new installment of Fast and furiouswhere Brie Larson and Jason Momoa also participate.

You know what, I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. It’s not pretty?

And I add: “The answer is yes, I will. And not only will I, but I’m really looking forward to it. I’m thrilled to do it. I’m so excited. It’s going to be so much fun.”. In the last seconds, Michel Rodriguez amusingly added the following: “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

At the moment the only thing that is known about this new character is his relationship with Toretto as it is his grandmother, apart from that, Vin Diesel did not want to reveal any more details about it, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out. It is expected that fast and furious 10 arrive in May 2023.