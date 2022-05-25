Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast and Furious’

the enmity between Dwayne Johnson Y Vin Diesel It dates back to 2016, when the former fighter spoke about the lawsuit that took place on the set without mentioning names. Johnson He shared a post on Instagram that claimed there were unprofessional people.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Fast and Furious 5

(Instagram)



“Some male co-stars carry themselves like assertive men and true professionals, while others don’t,” she wrote. The rock in a message that he later deleted.

“Those who don’t are too cowardly… When you see this movie and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legitimately boiling, you’re right.”

while promoting Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel explained the origin of these differences. The actor said that the argument he had with his colleague was due to his harshness as a producer. Johnson’s character first appears in Fast and furious without controland has a very particular relationship with that of Dominic Toretto, who plays Diesel.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel during the fifth film of ‘Fast and Furious’.

(Universal Pictures.)



“The character of Hobbs was very difficult to embody. My focus at the time was to provide her with ‘tough love’ to help bring that performance to the place she needed to be,” she said. Vin Diesel during an interview with Men’s Health.

The actor said that he tried to locate his partner in another place, due to the origin far from the cinema that he had. “We took Dwayne Johnson, associated with wrestling, and forced him into this cinematic world and for the audience to consider a character they didn’t know.”