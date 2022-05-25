Unusual: Chris Rock can come to the rescue of Will Smith

The comedian is able to save the American actor from ruin after he confessed that he could lose everything. Read on and be surprised by this story.

May 25, 2022 12:52 p.m.

Will Smith continues to give something to talk about … If his trip to India was confirmed weeks ago where he would immerse himself in a kind of “retreat” to deal with his self-control problems, now an interview came to light that would put his acting career in check. In an interview with the journalist David Letterman in the program “My New Guest Needs No Introduction”the protagonist of “I robot” explained that he could lose everything.

According to the words of the actor born in Philadelphia, as a young man he had a series of premonitions that showed him his life in the coming years. No frills, no job and totally broke; This is how Will described what he saw in those images.

After slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards gala and being expelled from The Academy for 10 years, in addition to the fact that his future projects are now up in the air, the premonitions of the ‘Prince of Rap’ would be very close to becoming a reality.

However, his “savior” could be precisely in the character involved in his “descent into hell.” And it is that after being slapped, Chris Rock demanded 3 million dollars from anyone who wants to interview him and learn the details of a fact that will continue to be on everyone’s lips for a long time.

Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey they are two of those who are ‘fighting’ to interview the comedian, so Chris’s bank account is about to receive a good deposit. With this money, Rock could help Will out of financial trouble: both are known car lovers, and the actor owns a fleet that includes a Maybach 57s, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, a ’95 Ford Mustang, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan; each and every one of them with a value that the comedian can face with the three million that he will have in the coming months.

