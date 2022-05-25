Unusual: a woman broke into the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and shouted that the actor is the father of her child

While Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continue to present testimony in court during their defamation triala strange incident again baffled the court. A woman burst into the room with a baby in her arms and yelled at the actor that the child was his.

Before being removed from the premises, the person picked up the baby and said: “This baby is yours!”. The words received the indifference of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The events occurred as the court’s morning recess began last Monday, as the 58-year-old Oscar nominee and his legal team were preparing to leave the courtroom. “All of a sudden this woman stands in the back with her baby and says, ‘Johnny, I love you, our souls are connected,'” Angelette Levy said of Law & Crime in an informative segment for the news outlet.

Depp turned to look at the fan and that’s when the woman told him that he was the father of her child. “He picked the baby up and said, ‘This baby is yours,'” Levy said, adding that an officer then accompanied the woman in removing her.

The incident was not caught on the live stream from inside the trial because the cameras had already been turned off during the break, but Levy tweeted that the woman later told an assistant Law & Crime that he was “joking”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue with the trial that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor initiated against his ex-wife for defamation (Credit: Law & Crime Channel)

The first witness Monday at the trial was Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hand surgery. In his testimony, the doctor stated that the appearance of Depp’s amputated finger, which he claimed was due to an injury from a broken bottle that Heard would have thrown at him while the couple were in Australia, “was not consistent” with the claims. of the actor.

“It’s not consistent with what we see in the pattern of injuries described or clinical photographs,” said Moore, who said that during his 25-year career he operated on finger injuries like Depp’s “hundreds of times.”

Heard maintains that Depp suffered the injuries after sustaining a fingertip injury from a phone. The court heard from other witnesses who said the artist told them he cut himself, something he also admitted in text messages.

At Moore’s words, Depp looked up and shook his head in disbelief. The actor’s lawyer, Camille Vásquez, also questioned the doctor during cross-examination.

The trial between Depp and Heard has been full of shocking moments since it began to take place earlier this year. The actor sued his ex-wife for defamation in connection with a 2018 op-ed she wrote for Washington Post. the protagonist of Aquaman she did not mention Depp by name in the text, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

A representative for Depp denied the allegations in a statement at the time, saying: “Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the lewd false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies.” about his personal life. Hopefully the dissolution of this brief marriage will be resolved quickly.”

Last week, Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin testified about her affair with the actor. The Hollywood Vampires musician and the actress dated in 1994. In her testimony, the interpreter described her ex as “controller” and “jealous”. About it, she said: “He is simply a jealous man, one of those who tell you things like: ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?’ He had a scratch on his back that once made him very angry, because he insisted it was because I had sex with someone other than him,” she recounted.

The trial is now in its sixth week of proceedings. Testimony presented Monday was relatively mundane in a trial that has provided a shocking insight into the celebrity couple’s toxic relationship. The length of the trial is also attracting more and more public attention.