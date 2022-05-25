“Top Gun”: seven curiosities of the 80s film before its return to the cinema

Tom Cruise returns to the character that catapulted him to fame. (Paramount Pictures)



Top Gun: Maverick marks the return of a story that marked the adolescence of many. The story of this group of United States Army aviators invited us to refresh the image of the army. Now that three decades have passed, the plot finds a continuation in this premiere.

Tom Cruise he clearly reverts back to his Pete character Maverick Mitchell, now training a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. Maverick will cross paths with Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw there (Miles Teller), son of a late friend of Maverick’s; and Radar Intercept Officer Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose (who in the original film played him Anthony Edwards). They complete the cast Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

The United States Navy has created an elite school for pilots in order to bring out a class of experts in combat techniques. (Paramount Pictures)

We invite you to take a tour of those data that were part of the first film directed by Tony Scott.

Tom Cruise was not the first choice

Tom Cruise played Maverick in “Top Gun” but he wasn’t the producers’ first choice. (Paramount Pictures)

Imagine top gun without the actor’s perfect smile Mission Impossible It is something unimaginable. But the truth is that before reaching him, several names were considered to bring Maverick to life. Sean Penn, Matthew Modine, Patrick Swayze, Emilio Estevez, Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Matthew Broderick, Michael J. Fox Y Tom Hankswere some of them. Which one do you think he could have hit?

directors range

Tony Scott was the director of “Top Gun.” (Reuters)

Tony Scott (brother of the also director Ridley) was finally the one who stayed with the direction of the film. But other options were considered to occupy the management chair. Among them arose as a possibility John Carpenter Y David Cronenberg. However, the producers settled on Scott who had only one film under his belt so far (The Hunger) and various jobs in advertising. A risky choice that turned out very well, since Scott knew how to sell a product and applied it effectively here.

love scenes

Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis played Charlie and Maverick in the film. (Paramount Pictures)

Once the recordings were finished, the film was shown to a small group of spectators who asked for more sex and romantic scenes between Charlie (Kelly McGillis) and Maverick. The issue is that the actress had already changed her hair for another project (she had it darker and shorter). That is why in the elevator scene in which there is a sexual tension between the two, Charlie appears with a cap, and in the room scene only her silhouette is seen.

more scenes shirtless

Tom Cruise became a sex symbol after “Top Gun”. (Paramount Pictures)

Another requirement was to see for more moments the naked torso of Tom Cruise. This is how in several scenes Maverick and his companions appear without their classic shirts, such as when they play volleyball or are in the locker room.

Goose, the only one who passed the test

All the tests on the planes were a great challenge for the actors. except for the actor Anthony Edwards (Goose in the film), who managed to get through this adventure without vomiting even once. A credit to one of the most endearing characters in top gun which ends up having a fatal ending.

Box Office

The film became the highest grossing film of 1986. (Paramount Pictures)

top gun managed to collect 177 million dollars in the United States alone, thus becoming the highest grossing film of 1986. In second and third place were crocodile dundee Y Platoon, respectively.

Cruise’s height

McGillis was several inches taller than Tom, so she performed most of the scenes barefoot. (Paramount Pictures)

The actress with whom he had a romantic relationship in the film, McGillis, she was taller than the actor. Kelly was 1.78, while Cruise It was right at 1.70. That is why the study asked the interpreter to act barefoot so that the difference in height would not be so noticeable.

