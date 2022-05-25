“Top Gun: Maverick”, with the Ray Bans, but 36 years later | Theatrical release

7 – TOP GUN: MAVERICK

(United States/2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Screenplay: Ehren Kruger, Eric Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

Duration: 131 minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell

Exclusive theatrical release

How many lives did Tom Cruise have between 1986 and 2022? Thirty-six years ago, he was the perfect embodiment of the banana hunk taking off and/or putting on Ray Bans in two out of three scenes of top gun, one of the many films of the time conceived for his showmanship and in order to pave the way for the search for prestige that would characterize a good part of his filmography of the ’90s. Cruise continues to play with his glasses in the sequel, although with less intensity and with the poise of someone who knows that this act is his trademark, not as a way of standing before the world shouting “here I am”. After all, he no longer needs to create media scandals or go crawling for an award to get attention, as evidenced by the fanfare he aroused during his time at the Cannes Film Festival, where it generated an uproar typical of what is perhaps the last great movie star understood as what happens only inside a dark room. She is, therefore, one of the few actors who can give themselves the pleasure of doing whatever they want.

In Top Gun: Maverick you sing to him basically look in the rearview mirror to pay homage to himself, but also to that film and, with that, to a way of filming that goes against the current paradigm of blockbusters. Cultist of the immersive experience of the big screen to the point of having postponed the premiere for two years due to the pandemic, Cruise travels to the origins of his facet as an action hero, the same one that today leads him to reject the use of doubles for, in return, throw kicks, hang from planes and drive motorcycles, helicopters and boats with a drive for risk worthy of a twentysomething. Of course, the boy is no longer such, but a man of almost sixty years: if in each installment of the saga Mission Impossible increases their demonstrations of physical prowess, in top gun introduces, like Sylvester Stallone in the two believethe question of legacy and how to mix the impetus of the past with the wisdom of the present.

It does not seem by chance, then, that the plot trigger is the summoning of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to lead the training of the twelve young pilots of the Top Gun elite naval aviation squadron, among whom is Bradley Bradshaw (Milles Teller), who is none other than the son of Goose, Maverick’s buddy killed in action in the original film. The goal is to assemble a team with a view to a mission that consists of destroying a uranium enrichment plant located in the middle of an unnamed country but very close to “NATO allies”: if it had not been filmed in 2019, the conjunctural reading pointing to Russia as an enemy would be inevitable. But like Tony Scott in the 1986 film, the filmmaker Joseph Kosinski –on his second collaboration with Cruise after from Oblivion: The Time of Forgetting (2013)– he is not interested in geopolitics, nor in dialogue with a context, nor in anything other than the career and worldview of his protagonist and producer.

Things between Bradley and Maverick, at first, will not be easy, since the first has a few pending bills to collect from the second, such as the drawer of his file for years. A relationship that will change as the mission approaches and, with it, the climax of a film that is much more polished, more fluid, better armed and filmed than its predecessor. If that was a sum of scraps, of subplots spun by the presence of Cruise, and had action scenes made of pure frenetic montage, here is a furiously analogical exercise in its ideology and construction, a plague of references and winks between which emerges an history about an unscrupulous simplicity, not exempt from kitsch, traversed by mourning –understood simultaneously as confrontation and unhealed pain due to a loss– and which carefully builds aerial spatiality. Of course, it also crosses the romance box with the presence of an old love of Maverick by Jennifer Connelly, whose face without surgery fits perfectly with a film dedicated to exhibiting the passage (and weight) of time.