‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Where you can stream the first film in the Tom Cruise saga – CINEMABLEND

The sequel to the legendary 1980s film opens in theaters on May 26.

Ready to go back to fighter pilot school? Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the legendary film from the 80s, comes the May 26 to theaters. In her, pete mitchell Go from cadet to flight instructor to prepare a new generation of fighter pilots. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the second installment once again features Tom Cruise in the title role.

If you didn’t experience the success of the first film, Top Gun (Idols of the air), you may want to go to the movies to see the sequel knowing all the details of the story. Or, on the other hand, refreshing your memory a bit after more than 30 years. If that is your intention, you are in luck, because you can do it from home: Top Gun (Idols of the air) is available to subscribers on HBO Max.

Directed by Tony Scott and released theatrically 1986the first film follows Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell Y Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw, two fighter pilots trained to be the best in the squad. The protagonist, played by Cruise, falls in love, must learn to face the dangerous Russian fighter planes and deal with his legacy. His father, also a pilot, died in combat during the Vietnam War.

Top Gun (Idols of the air) It featured Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Michael Ironside in its cast. In addition to Cruise, another cast member from the original film who returns in the sequel is Val Kilmer, who plays Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick connects with the story of the first installment with two key characters. On the one hand, Miles Teller brings to life Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, Goose’s son, Maverick’s best friend who dies at the end of the first installment. also through penny benjamina woman played by Jennifer Connelly and who is mentioned in the 1980s film.

Top Gun (Idols of the air) raised in his time more than 357 million dollars around the world. the wait for Top Gun: Maverick It has been long, since the film was originally going to be released in 2019, but the coronavirus has caused its delay until now. Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell and Bashir Salahuddin round out the sequel’s main cast.

