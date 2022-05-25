Top Gun Maverick, what it is about, actors, characters and how to watch Tom Cruise’s movie | Top Gun 2 | Movies nnda nnlt | FAME

In 1986, Tom Cruise brought to life the famous fighter pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the film “top gun”. Since then, this mythical feature film became a worldwide success and gave great recognition to its main actor, as a famous action movie star. Now, after 36 years, the second part of the story is about to be released.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick” brings back a large part of the main cast, in which the famous Tom Cruise and the star Jennifer Connelly. In addition, it also includes names such as the actor Miles Teller. Here, we’ll see Mitchell go from cadet to flight instructor, in order to groom a new generation of fighter pilots.

then meet all the details you need to know about “Top Gun: Maverick”.

WHAT “TOP GUN: MAVERICK” IS ABOUT

After serving for more than thirty years as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell he’s where he belongs, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and avoiding the rank advancement that would prevent him from flying. Thus, while he trains a group of graduates from top gun For a special mission, our protagonist meets the relative of an old colleague.

In that sense, this film connects with the story of the first installment thanks to two key characters. On the one hand, Miles Teller gives life to Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshawson of Goosethe best friend of ‘Maverick’ who dies at the end of the first part. On the other, through penny benjamina woman played by Jennifer Connelly and that is mentioned in the feature film of the 80s.

CAST OF “TOP GUN 2”

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and has the script Ehren Kruger, Eric Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. It is based on the characters of Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. and in the history of Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Music is in charge of Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer Y Lorne Balfe. Photography, for its part, is the responsibility of Claudia Miranda. The cast includes the following actors:

HOW TO WATCH “TOP GUN: MAVERICK”

“Top Gun: Maverick” will be available in theaters from May 27, 2022, its premiere date. To find out when and where to see the movie, you can check the schedules in your favorite theaters.

So far, the tape is not available in any streaming platform. However, since it is a feature film paramountwe can expect the sequel to “top gun” will be released soon in Paramount Plus.

In previous releases, the studio has published its productions 45 days after its theatrical release, which makes it presume that “Top Gun: Maverick” could premiere July 11, 2022 digitally.

THE DURATION OF “TOP GUN 2″

“Top Gun: Maverick” It has a duration of 2 hours and 11 minutes, including the credits. Due to its extreme action sequences and somewhat explicit language, the film is not recommended for children under 13 years of age.

THE FIRST FILM OF THE SAGA

Directed by Tony Scott and premiered in 1986, the first film in the saga tells us that the United States Navy has created an elite school for pilots in order to get a promotion of experts in combat techniques. In academia, better known as top gun, the best are trained to be fearless and cold at the same time, capable of not losing their nerve in extreme situations. There we will meet Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell Y Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshawtwo fighter pilots trained to be the best in the squad.

The feature film grossed more than $357 million worldwide and featured actors such as Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Tom Skerritt, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan, Michael Ironside, among others.

WHERE TO SEE “TOP GUN” (1986)

If you didn’t seetop gun” (1986) or you want to relive the events of history, you can do it through the streaming platform Star Plus in Latin America. If you are in Spain, you can see it at hbo max.