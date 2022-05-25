‘Top Gun: Maverick’: The intense course Tom Cruise designed to pilot an F-18 – CINEMABLEND

The aerial sequences of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are unprecedented, but achieving them was not an easy task. Tom Cruise designed a rigorous Navy-approved training course for his teammates.

After 30 years, Tom Cruise returned to the Cannes Film Festival to present his new film, Top Gun: Maverick. East block buster will deliver the most realistic aerial sequences possible that took months of intense training and practice. But andthe director of the film, Joseph Kosinski, said there was never any other choice.

Top Gun: Maverick is the second installment of the classic film starring Tom Cruise in 1986, Top Gun: Passion and Gloryin which The actor will once again play Lieutenant Pete Mitchell -better known as “Maverick”- along with his F-14A Tomcat plane following his philosophy “I feel the need, the need for speed”.

Kosinski has said regarding the film that when we see it we will feel what it is to really be a Top Gun pilot. He commented: “Nor you can fake that. You can’t fake g-force, vibration, or being in one of these fighter jets. So we wanted to capture every bit of that, and actually shooting it allowed us to do that.”.

However, capturing those scenes was not an easy task. Before any of the actors got on one of the planes, they had to go through some pretty intense training that was approved by the Navy.

Miles Teller, who plays the pilot Bradley Bradshaw in the movie said it was “a lot”. Between nerves, enthusiasm and pure adrenaline, the actors had to spend several months practicing the high-risk scenes. Teller commented:

What Tom does for fun is other people’s hell. It was pretty hard, but the only way this movie is possible is if you have someone like Tom putting that much time and effort into us.

Tom Cruise designed a three-month training course for actors. His 40-year career has given him enough experience to pilot and do aerobatics on more than one occasion. The course served to prepare the actors as well as possible for the scenes that required flying, for example, a Cessna and going in free fall.

Kosinski said it wasn’t easy for them to be on the planes, but they got through it and did what they had to do to capture the scenes. In addition, not only Cruise had years of experience, but also the production team and the director himself.