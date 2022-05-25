Top Gun, Avatar… Are the sequels really so expected after so many years?

Taking a film or saga that is 10, 20, 30 or more years old and producing a sequel is not a practice that currently catches us again. The film industry has been displaying a flagrant absence of new ideas for years. Or at least they don’t show they know how to take advantage of them.

It seems that the “reliable old ladies” are always there, ready for one more sequel: a Rambo, an Indy… It’s a move that can go disastrously wrong, or very well, but it depends on many factors.

We will have a good example this year. Top Gun: Maverick opens tomorrow to recall the fantasy of the fighter pilot that Tom Cruise embodied back in 1986 in the Tony Scott film.

Another film that will arrive this year, with less time to wait, is Avatar: The Sense of Water, which will return us to Pandora to continue exploring the planet of the Na’vi.

The big question is: how much do people expect these movies? It is possible that the fact of being a sequel to a movie or saga released a long time ago is not enough to succeed.

Avatar 2, for example, is a planned sequel. james cameron he had planned from the beginning to produce more films if the acceptance for the first installment was favorable. With almost 3,000 million collected at the box office, nobody doubts that.

Another thing is that Avatar: The sense of water is going to have an overwhelming reception by the general public. It is true that many are waiting impatientlybut others were “let down” by the original film’s narrative and are more reticent.

Some even deny that the original film was a technological turning point for cinema, but well, as Harry Callahan would say, “opinions are like asses: everyone has one.”

Although Avatar: Sense of Water may generate less buzz than the original film, is doing its homework by presenting the news of its underwater capture technology. Fans of movie trailers have extra appeal in that regard.

That it will have its critics is something that I have no doubt about. We are in 2022, if someone does not criticize something, whatever it is, there is a flaw in the Matrix.

Speaking of the saga of the Wachowski sisters. Matrix Resurrections showed in 2021 that not everything goes when it comes to making a sequel. Box office figures for the film Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss they were disastrous, although slightly except for the furniture (in the US) thanks to HBO Max.

Finding the tone is key

Like I said before, Top Gun: Maverick is out tomorrow. Personally, I look forward to seeing it. I like the world of military aviation and Top Gun was released the year I was born, so it has a certain charm for me.

By paramountI believe that a correct promotional campaign is being carried out and that the film plays well with the nostalgia factor, without detaching itself from the present. What can be read from the film (by people’s expectation) is that there is a desire to see Mav after 36 years.

Something similar happened with Ghostbusters: Beyond. Knowing how to use the nostalgia factor is crucial if you are going to evoke a story from decades ago, but not at any cost.

The aforementioned case of Matrix has its virtues and its defects, but the latter prevailed. Lana Wachowski may have had to open the can elsewhere, though the option of bringing Neo and Trinity back understandably carried more weight.

Although not a movie, Cobra Kai has managed to win over veteran and young fans alike for its ability to combine the legendary Karate Kid rivalry with more current affairs. In spite of everything, the chewing gum is spreading to them in certain aspects.

Like any narrative device, nostalgia and fan service are aspects that you have to know how to dose. Respect for the classics is important, but it should not be forgotten that today’s audience is not that of two or more decades ago.

So, is Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: Sense of Water being waited so long? I would say yes, enough to justify the monumental investment of both films.

Whether they like it or not will be another thing, that is another matter. At the moment, as I say, the premise of the promotional campaigns, especially the Tom Cruise movie, is good.

But, wow, if Hollywood decides to bet again on original ideas, don’t hold back. Many churros can come out, but some bizarre production will surely make its way, right?