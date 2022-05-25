Top 5 Tom Hanks movies on Netflix

Share

5 Tom Hanks movies that you can watch on Netflix to enjoy good cinema.

Tom Hanks, without a doubt, is one of the best actors in the history of cinema. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The 5 best Tom Hanks movies you can watch on Netflix in 2022. Delight yourself with the exquisite performances of this legendary artist, there are stories for all tastes!

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, born on July 9 in California (United States) is one of the most recognized performers in Hollywood. Whether they are dramas or comedies, many of his films have been awarded internationally. This is an actor whose presence in any movie already guarantees that it will be good.

5 Tom Hanks movies you can enjoy right now on Netflix

We bring you the definitive list with Top 5 Tom Hanks movies you can watch on Netflix. Regardless of what your tastes are, you can be sure any movie in the collection has what it takes to keep you entertained. Just choose the Tom Hanks movie that catches your attention the most and start enjoying good cinema.

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Catch Me If You Can

Captain Phillips

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is one of the most inspiring movies you can watch on Netflix. This is part of the history of cinema for its unbeatable plot, its enveloping soundtrack and the great performance of Tom Hanks. A man who at first glance looks unhappy will do everything in his power to achieve his dreams.little by little, like running to infinity, playing professional ping-pong or having your own shrimp boat.

Year: 1994

Approximate duration: 143 minutes

Saving Private Ryan

Without wanting to exaggerate, Saving Private Ryan is one of the best action movies you can watch on Netflix. The story begins in the year 1944 during World War II. After the famous landing in Normandy, Private James Ryan, sole survivor of four brothers, has disappeared. The only thing that is known about him is that he went behind enemy lines with his faithful squad of paratroopers, something that will greatly complicate the mission of going there and rescuing him alive. A masterful performance by Tom Hanks that will leave you surprised.

Year: 1998

Approximate duration: 171 minutes

Catch Me If You Can

During the 1960s, young Frank Abagnale Jr. (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) has become a con artist by getting siphoning off $2.5 million and appearing on FBI lists as one of America’s Ten Most Wanted Individuals. We’re talking about a true genius of the year who possesses identities as diverse as airline pilot, doctor, university professor, or even assistant district attorney.

On the other hand, Carl Hanratty is a strict FBI agent who was humiliated very harshly by the scammer after a clever deception. After that moment, the agent played by Tom Hanks will make the search for him a priority mission. Will you be able to catch it? Without a doubt, this is one of the best con man movies of all time.

Year 2002

Approximate duration: 141 minutes

The combination of Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass helps you experience the pleasure of enjoying a Wild West movie, similar to the ones you probably used to see at your grandfather’s house. Witness how a Civil War veteran, whose job it is to go from city to city reading the news, undertakes a dangerous journey across Texas, in order to bring an orphaned girl to her future home.

Year: 2021

Approximate duration: 119 minutes

Captain Phillips

Captain Phillips is a film directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks that explains the story of the hijacking of the cargo ship “Maersk Alabama” in international waters near Somalia, during the year 2009. A film that will keep you in extreme tension from beginning to end.

Year 2013

Approximate duration: 133 minutes

