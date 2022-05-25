Chen the original ‘Top Gun’ was released in 1986, Tom Cruise was a 24 year old actorNot the 59-year-old action hero we know today. After six ‘Missions Impossible’, two ‘Top Guns’ and a ‘War of the Worlds’, Cruise is still active and ready to save the planet. He is the great hero of action heroes, but we have to wonder how he has done so well for so long.

Tom Cruise’s body

When asked how he stays young, Cruise replied, “Sea kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, rock climbing, hiking, jogging… I do a lot of different activities.”

Cruise not only has the body of a man half his age: he moves like one. “The way we move conveys energy and youth, not how handsome we are”says Anne Elliott, a sports scientist at Middlesex University.

“Regularly swapping cardio and strength work with something like fencing or rock climbing, like Cruise, maintains flexibility and balance: the first two things that tell you your age. Incorporate unusual practices into your training, such as the one-arm barbell press: they will help you discover your physical weak points,” he stressed.

Tom Cruise’s style

Just like your body, Cruise maintains a youthful style without looking too young. He continues to appear regularly on best-dressed lists. His style choices identify Cruise as “well dressed” rather than “short,” says Alan Au of Beverly Hills menswear Jimmy Au’s, a hangout for Cruise’s stylist. “The right fit conveys power and shows that you’ve accepted who you are physically. Cruise always wears a well-fitting coat (no lapels too big or too small), whether it’s dressy or casual, and his ‘relaxed’ clothes are loose enough.”

And it is that Cruise avoids boxy cuts and styles, and draws attention to the face and chest with a lighter top. Tom prefers turtlenecks and Au agrees that they work, “But avoid thicker styles. Three-quarter necklines are best. They’re shorter and give the same effect.”

Tom Cruise’s mentality

Failures don’t bring Cruise down, he uses them to build momentum and discover more of his personal skill set. “Never stop analyzing why something went wrong: make a list of all the reasons why it went that way”, says psychologist Abigael San. “Failure leads to inaction. Planning goals as early as possible restores a sense of power and control. If you haven’t gotten a promotion, do your best to find out why.”

Tom Cruise’s diet

According to recent reports, Cruise follows an elaborate diet consisting of just 1,200 calories.grilled foods and a notable absence of carbohydrates.

Doesn’t sound like enough fuel, but it’s probably his elixir of youth. Carbohydrates generate insulin, an aging hormone, says nutritional scientist Dr. Paul Clayton, author of Health Defense. “They are converted into glucose molecules in the body, damaging the skin and muscle tissues, which leads to aging.” Clayton recommends fermentable carbohydrates, such as legumes, which produce less insulin than digestible carbohydrates, such as grains and potatoes.”

Chronic tissue inflammation also accelerates aging. “Avoid it by cooking at a low temperature (i.e., grilled) and increase anti-inflammatory nutrients such as flavonoids (from onions, for example, or citrus), isoflavones (from soy), and beta-glucan 1316 (which is found in found in brewer’s yeast). And so, Cruise’s youthful appearance becomes the center of attention around the world.