Tom Cruise once put a reporter in his place for asking about Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise had a significant relationship with Nicole Kidman. However, there was a certain line of questioning that he didn’t appreciate. A reporter went overboard and got too personal with the way he asked his questions. As a result, Cruise put the reporter in his place and continued to pick up Kidman.

Tom Cruise married Nicole Kidman as his second wife

tom cruise | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Cruise had three wives throughout his life so far. He first married Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. Cruise then married Kidman from 1990 to 2001, with whom he adopted two children. The actor would later marry Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. They also had a biological daughter together.

Cruise had other relationships between these marriages, but has only been married three times so far. There was a lot of media surrounding each of her relationships, but still she always respected a level of privacy that involved certain aspects of her personal relationships.

Tom Cruise put a reporter in his place for crossing the line with the interrogation of Nicole Kidman

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/bm1gvNQtYJQ?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

YouTube channel 60 Minutes Australia posted a clip of their interview with Cruise before war of words. However, the questions took a turn towards a more personal line of questioning. As a result, Cruise appropriately cut off the reporter’s attempts to get him to talk more about Kidman. He initially asked her if she was the love of her life.

“What do you mean, Peter? Listen, we raise kids,” Cruise replied. “I mean, how do you answer that question? She is someone who… I plan to marry again. Oh, absolutely, yes.”

The interviewer asked him if he planned to have more children with another woman, and he said, “Absolutely.” However, he emphasized how much he cared for Kidman: “I love Nic. Much. No doubt.

Cruise explained that he also wanted Kidman to remarry. “I want Nicole to be happy,” the actor said. “That is what I want.”

When the interviewer asked how their relationship developed over time, Cruise finally had enough.

“Listen, here’s the thing, Peter,” Cruise prefaced. “You’re skipping a line now. You’re stepping over a line, you know you are. Peter, do you want to know? Take responsibility for what you want to know. Don’t say what other people [want to know]. This is a conversation I’m having with you right now. So, I’m just telling you now, okay? Just get your manners back.

The interview shifted back to the movie after Cruise spoke about the questions involving Kidman.

The actor hasn’t had a public girlfriend since Katie Holmes.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/giXco2jaZ_4?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

If Cruise entered into another relationship, it is not public knowledge. There were initial rumors about who the actor might be dating, but none of them are proven. The actor is appropriately keeping the public’s attention focused on his film career, which shows no signs of slowing down.

Cruise and Kidman originally co-starred stormy days, FarY Eyes wide Shut. However, she is still a great action star. Later Top Gun: Maverickis working on the two sequels of Mission: Impossible – Dead Time.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Finally Addressed Henry Cavill by Growing a Beard Mid-Scene in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’