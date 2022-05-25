Tom Cruise: “In this film we have had the best fighter pilots in the world”

When did the idea of ​​shooting Top Gun: Maverick?

I had thought of a sequel top gun during all these years. The public has been asking for it for decades. decades. And what I told the studio from the beginning was, ‘If you ever want me to seriously think about this, we’re going to have to shoot everything with real scenes. I boarded the F/A-18, period. So we will have to develop camera equipment. Wind tunnels and engineering will have to be used. It’s going to take me a long, long time to come up with it all.’ And I want to work with Jerry [Bruckheimer]. I wouldn’t make this movie without him in a million years. For years, people said, ‘Can’t you roll [la película] with computer generated images? And my answer was always: ‘No’. That’s not the experience I want.’ He was like, ‘I have to find the right story. And we’re going to need the right equipment. This movie is like trying to hit a bullet with another bullet. I don’t take it as a joke.’

Why did Tom Cruise consider it essential to return to work with Jerry Bruckheimer?

He is a legendary producer. One of the great Hollywood producers. When we started working on this [nueva] film, one day, while we were discussing options for the script, I looked over at Jerry and felt like a kid again, like I was back in 1985, working with him. [En aquella época], I wanted to learn everything a producer did. And Don [Simpson] and Jerry, the moment I asked them to let me participate in something, be in those meetings, they were very generous with me. As we all know, not everyone is like that. top gun it was the next phase for me [en mi carrera]. Because I, like Jerry, have always wanted to make great stories and entertain audiences all over the world. That was my goal.

A Top Gun movie is not a Top Gun movie without Jerry Bruckheimer. And getting to produce a movie with Jerry, at this point… A Top Gun movie. Is special. You can feel the inspiration of Tony Scott in this movie. We are not imitating a Tony Scott movie, this is not a Top Gun covers album, but the universe in which it takes place is the same.

He also returns with a small but juicy Val Kilmer role.

In the first top gun, I removed Roma with Santiago for Val to play Iceman. But at first Val didn’t want to do it, because he was already starring in his own movies. Nonetheless, he was the perfect actor for the character. so tony [Scott] had to chase him. In fact, I remember calling my agent back then, it seems to me that he also represented Val. I said, ‘Look, what do I have to do to get Val in this movie?’

When Val finally got engaged, I remember the four of us in the office—me, Jerry, Don, and Tony—going wild with joy, high-fiving each other and celebrating. In the movie now, I wanted Val to be there and he wanted to be there. There are videos of Val on the internet saying, ‘I’m ready for Top Gun!’ I wanted this movie to be a progression of their relationship. And working with him again was very special. Val and me, playing scenes again. Just sitting down with him was very emotional.

The soundtrack could not give up the music of the first film…

The soundtrack of the first film was iconic. When it came to tackling the sound of the current film, we worked with Hans [Zimmer]. And Harold Faltermeyer also participated. We knew the parts we needed. We had the parts we needed. But finding the music… There was a magical moment when Joe [Joseph Kosinski]Jerry, McQ [apodo de Cruise para Christopher McQuarrie]our editor Eddie [Hamilton]…we were all working in England. And Hans said: ‘Come to my music room’. We went in and he told us: ‘We have music, from Lady Gaga’. And he played her song. It was a magical moment.

Gaga is just a genius. What power. I have been lucky to have seen her perform live. At that moment we knew that our film was going to end like this. It served as inspiration for the final edition. It was the source of inspiration for the tone that we managed to give the whole at that time. It was in perfect sync with what we needed. Sometimes you hear a song in a movie for the first time and immediately realize, ‘That’s it!’ This was one of those occasions.

What is it like to fly a plane and play the “genius and figure” Maverick?

Majestic and beautiful. It is taking advantage of nature and challenging it at the same time.

And playing Maverick again, at a different stage in his life, has been an incredible experience for me. Maverick is still Maverick. He still wants to fly at Mach 2 leaving a trail of fire. But you can see the transition Maverick goes through. The pressure of losing his best friend, the responsibility he feels for it and how he has dealt with it, and how that incident has changed his life, and Rooster’s, forever. Maverick loves Rooster like a son. This film is about family, friendship and sacrifice. It’s about redemption and the cost of mistakes.

What we’ve achieved with the aerial sequences is really something that people have never seen before. We have trained the actors to be able to fly and act on real F/A-18s. And, for that, we took the best fighter pilots in the world [de la Armada de Estados Unidos] and we taught them how to make movies: the pilot and the actor had to work as a team. The sophistication of the aerial sequences reaches that extreme. No one has done this, ever.

What emotion has been the strongest in this movie?

They are all emotions. Top Gun: Maverick, for me, is one of the films that will be part of my legacy. Of our legacy, mine and Jerry’s. Making this film has been a very emotional experience. When they ask me about that phrase, ‘It’s not who I am. It’s who I am’… It’s always been that way, when it comes to my work and my life and my passion. And having started this with Tony… And now we have finished it… And, also, simply the responsibility for the public, which I always feel. It’s just… it’s 36 years… 36 years have passed since then. I knew we had the story. I knew we had it in the palm of our hand. But… the emotion you feel when shooting it? Man, making this movie has been everything you can imagine.

Goose’s death in the first top gun it changed the course of the plot, and it returns to plan also in the new film…

If you stop to think about it, we killed Goose. Can you imagine it? Nowadays, you couldn’t go outside if you killed Goose. There would be debates until dawn about Goose’s death. Test screenings would be done and market researchers would tell us, “Everybody hates Goose dying! He is a lovable character! There would be no choice but to remove it from the final assembly.

At the end of the first movie, Val’s Iceman tells Maverick, ‘You can be my wingman anytime.’ McQ and I have constantly insisted that for this movie, ‘He has to stay Maverick.’ But he has to have learned something from the first movie. By the end of the first movie, he has become someone who cares about others, who is more aware of others. Of being another’s flight partner. But sometimes, even at the beginning of this movie, he is still “the chicken in the barnyard…” That’s him! That’s right Maverick, he can’t help it. In this movie, he’s still who he is, but he’s lived a life. Maverick is alone at the beginning of this movie. And he is alone because of the things that happened in the first top gun.

And I have to say that man [Miles Teller] has risen to the occasion. She knew how she had to play that character. Miles came on set and he had the mustache, the Hawaiian shirt, the hair… I kept telling him, ‘You’re the son of Goose.’ You are Anthony’s son [Edwards] and Meg [Ryan]’. And she nailed it. He is a brilliant actor. And, forgive me for saying, but achieving that tone, in the relationship between Maverick and Rooster, is a precision job. He had to be firmly grounded, emotionally. If you see him perform, you’re looking at Goose’s son.

In the original movie, Anthony Edwards nailed the Goose character…

[Le conocí jugando al] paintball. Anthony was there. And he was so attractive, charismatic, funny and personable. That night, I called Jerry. I remember it was a Sunday. And I said, ‘We have to sign Anthony Edwards. Anthony Edwards has to play Goose.’ It was late, and Jerry was like, ‘Okay, if you say so…’ And I was like, ‘No, no, you don’t get it. He has to play Goose. That guy is Goose.

“I feel the need. The need for speed.” Actually, that phrase was from my character. But Anthony is just wonderful. So when we were getting ready, I said to him, ‘We have to split the phrase.’ What do you prefer? Do you want to say “I feel the need” and I say the other part? How do you want us to go from one to the other? And we started doing a bunch of different takes. This is how the clash of palms that we do arose [para acompañar la frase], it was a thing of the two. If by now you’re wondering if that often happens in movies, actors happily giving each other their lines, the answer is no. Especially with phrases as good as that. But what is at stake is the film. That’s the only thing that has to matter. In a movie, I want all the diamonds to be perfectly polished. Those are the movies I like to watch. When I go to see a movie, I love to get involved in the plot, the setting and the characters. So I constantly look at all aspects of storytelling. How can we do it? How can we do better?

In part Glen Powell plays a character comparable to Iceman, a role that, like Kilmer, he did not want to play at first…

Glen auditioned for Rooster and it turned out he wasn’t right for the part. I offered him [el papel de] Hangman and rejected it. He was a huge fan of top gun and he was so disappointed [no conseguir el papel de Rooster], who said he was not interested in the other. So I said, ‘Look, I’m in a production meeting. I want you and me to talk about it, person to person. I’m not here to try to talk you into doing or not doing something. I understand. It is your personal choice. But I want you to come see this, to be at the production meeting.’ We were doing an aerial production meeting and he sat in the corner watching.

After the meeting, I took him aside and he said, ‘I don’t understand the Hangman character.’ And I said: ‘It is not written’. The character is not written. The script is not written.’ He kept saying, ‘The script is there.’ I told him: ‘Look, what we have are words written on a page, which allow me to have a structure. From that structure, I can create a budget and know how many days I have and the margin available, the basic tone that we are trying to achieve. But it is just an idea. And it’s an idea that we’re kicking around, and will continue to kick around. When you select the actor, you write the script for that actor. You don’t force me to fit into the character.’ Powell looked at Cruise, digesting this information. “I told him,” Cruise recalls, “’What kind of career do you want?’ And he said: ‘I want the career that you have.’ I replied ‘Well, okay. How do you think I’ve done it?’ And he answered me: ‘Well, you have chosen great characters’. And I told him, ‘No, I haven’t done that. I chose the movies and created the characters in them. What I would evaluate is if you want to do the film or not. I don’t want the movie to come out and you haven’t explored the process enough.’

Whatever you decide, in the movies you do and the ones you don’t, research what interests you. Even before making a film, I study all aspects, from the cinematography, to the director, to the producer. I didn’t go to film school. But I know about movies. I’ve always wanted to understand why elements of the process worked, and why they didn’t work. It is a collaborative art form. Spot.