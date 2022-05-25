Tom Cruise acted in this 4 Oscar-winning movie and it only cost 25 million dollars; it’s on amazon prime

One of the most successful films of Tom Cruise it only cost $25 million and no need for special effects won four Oscarsso if you are a fan of this actor and you don’t know which movie we are referring to, we recommend that you take a look at our recommendation that you can find at amazon Prime.

In 1988 one of the best movies of all time was released, which only cost $25 millionbut during the time it was at the box office it managed to collect more than $354 millionin addition to immediately becoming a classic and public favorite.

when brothers meet (rain man) was starred by Dustin Hoffmann, Tom Cruise Y Valeria Golino. The film was directed by Barry Levinson and got eight nominations for the Oscar awardsof which he won four in the categories of: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

The impact of when brothers meet (Rain man) was such that several of its scenes instantly became classics, something that since its premiere year has been replicated and taken as a reference for different movies and series.

In addition, as surprising as it may seem, the film was in trouble, because its filming took place in a year in which the writers’ strike in Hollywood and the end of the story was not fully written, in addition to improvising some of the scenes that are seen in the final plot, this according to a series of interviews that the director gave at the time Barry Levinson.

Film critics applauded the work of Hoffmann Y Cruiseand it was not for less, since the interpretation of Dustin it was worth a Oscar. On the other hand, specialized sites such as Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 85 percent freshness rating, while metacritic he gave it only a score of 65 out of 100.

What is this Tom Cruise movie about?

Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise), a selfish young man hoping to inherit his late father’s fortune, learns that the beneficiary is his brother Raymond (Dustin Hoffmann), an autistic person whom he does not know, because he has always lived confined in a special center.

Both will make a long journey across the United States. At first, Charlie is irritated and bewildered by his brother’s extravagant behavior, but little by little, he comes to know and love him.

During their trip, both will meet and live a series of adventures, which will end up uniting them and seeing the virtues of each one under different scenarios.

If you are a fan of Tom Cruisewe recommend that you give this movie a chance that you can enjoy with your subscription to amazon Prime Video.

