Titanic: the real life characters that did not appear in the James Cameron movie | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

The movie “titanica”, released in 1997 and directed by james cameronwas a complete success at the time, achieving million-dollar collections around the world and breaking records in recognition, including the Oscars, consolidating itself as one of the most awarded feature films with a total of 11 statuettes.

MORE INFORMATION: Exactly how long is “Titanic” and why did it never get a director’s cut?

As we know, this film is based on what happened on April 14, 1912 when a huge ship named titanica It sank in the Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg. Although this is a true story, a fictitious plot was added to the film with Rose and Jack in order to make the whole development more entertaining.

Although the story in general revolved around the two aforementioned characters, there was also the presence of some who were actually on the ship, but, as is logical, most of the survivors were not going to be taken into account in the story. film script.

MORE INFORMATION: Why did Reba McEntire turn down being Molly Brown in “Titanic”?

What is striking about this is that there is a person with a great story behind who could have been a secondary character in the love story or the sinking story, but who, in the end, was not included, as in the case that we will present in the present note.

James Cameron’s “Titanic” tells the story of two young people who fall in love on the ship

THE CHARACTER WHO SURVIVED ON THE TITANIC AND WAS NOT INCLUDED IN THE MOVIE.

As we mentioned a few lines above, some real-life characters were part of the James Cameron story, such as Molly Brown, who is remembered for not feeling very well around the people in the first class of the ship and who helped Jack when he was invited to a dinner by Rose’s family. That night, she lent him a suit to be dressed according to the occasion.

That woman had very important secondary roles also at the end of the story, since she turned against her other companions in the lifeboat, because she wanted to return to the scene with the aim of getting people still alive out of the water. However, her intentions were not supported by the other individuals on board.

The ScreenRant portal adds that there is an equally or more interesting woman in real life who was not present in the James Cameron story. She is about a woman named Ella Holmes Whitedaughter of Eliza Ann Richardson and inventor Edwin Homes.

She was a widow who never remarried and who traveled regularly with Marie Grice Young, so both were on the Titanic with the aim of returning to New York, without imagining that this ship crossing would be an experience that would mark them forever. lifetime.

It is said that the day she got on the ship she hurt her ankle, so she did not leave her room until the ship began to sink. Luckily for her, she made it to a lifeboat, but, despite her injury, she had to stand the entire time, as her seats were so high.

As if that were not enough, that night of the tragedy she was wearing her high-heeled shoes that included diamonds in the design. In addition, she had a cane with an electric light, a complete novelty for those years and that would serve to illuminate the path of her boat in the waters of the sea.

She was also key to knowing what happened, as she revealed to the authorities that the ship split in two before sinking completely, a resource that, as we will remember, was used by James Cameron in the story of Jack and Rose.

MORE INFORMATION: What were the deleted scenes of “Titanic”?

Ella Holmes White was a real survivor of the sinking of the Titanic (Photo: Titanic Wiki)

WHY DID JACK DIED AT THE END OF THE MOVIE?

Director James Cameron told Vanity Fair: “If he had lived, the ending of the movie would have made no sense. The film is about death and separation; she had to die”he explained.

Fans may feel that a happy ending would have been more satisfying, so the debate continues. Some of the film’s stars have also been questioned about Jack’s death. MORE DETAILS HERE.

MORE INFORMATION: Did you know that the sinking of the Titanic thwarted the kidnapping of two minors?

“Titanic” is one of the most awarded movies in history.

THE DELETED SCENES OF “TITANIC”

Rose wants to be an empowered woman

In one of the deleted scenes we can discover how Rose felt and the ambitions she had for her life. As she walks the deck with Jack, she tells him that she is different in the elite world she lives in. “My dream was always to escape and become an artist. Live in a loft, but free. I hate when people tell me what dreams I should or shouldn’t have. Everyone expects me to be a delicate little flower which I am not.”He tells. “I am robust, strong as a horse. I’m here to do something, not to be an ornament. Do you see these hands? They were made to work. There’s something about me, Jack, I’m sorry. I don’t know what she is, if she should be a painter, or a sculptor, or, I don’t know, a dancer like Isadora Duncan, a wild, pagan spirit.”Add.

Jack and Rose’s kiss in the boilers

Although the love between Jack and Rose dazzled everyone, many were left wanting to see more passionate moments between the protagonists and not just the scene when they both give themselves up inside the car. Well, there was a scene that was deleted. The young people are in the boiler room escaping from Lovejoy, although they continue to flee, they take refuge in the midst of the workers and between the steam, coal and fire they have a passionate kiss. There are other deleted scenes, if you want to know what they are, CLICK HERE.

MORE INFORMATION: The message written by a Titanic passenger that intrigues scientists

A scene of passion between Jack and Rose was eliminated to the sadness of the public (Photo: 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures)

Jack and his friends sneak into first class.

In one scene, it is seen how Jack and his companions try to sneak into the attraction room where Rose, her fiancé and her mother are visiting the rowing, the horse and the stationary bicycle, activities proposed by the guide. Finally, a guard discovers them and they must quickly flee, while the camera focuses on the sign “No Third Class passengers allowed”.

WHY JACK HAD TO DIE IN “TITANIC”?

There are several debates and theories on this point. However, Jack’s untimely death has little to do with the size of the floating door in the Atlantic Ocean. The “Screenrant” website explains why Jack’s death makes sense for the structural basis of the script of the Cameron’s Titanic .

Jack and Rose’s love story is anchored in Cameron’s strict script. Jack had to die not only to save Rose, but for the sake of narrative harmony. For a better explanation of this issue we can see several important moments in Cameron’s tape. MORE DETAILS HERE.

Leonardo DiCaprio is Jack in ‘Titanic’ (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

THE REVEALING STORY OF BEATRICE WOOD, THE REAL-LIFE ROSE

For his film, starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet director james cameron collected different real elements such as the lack of lifeboats and the omission of the iceberg risk by the ship’s command. Furthermore, he exhibited the rigid class division he enforced among the ship’s occupants. However, most of the story is fiction, including the relationship between Jack and Rose, except for certain features that the heroine of the tape wore.

Just like Rose Beatrice Wood she came from a wealthy family, of American descent, although rather than allow herself to be drawn by ‘outsiders’, she preferred to be the artist herself. MORE DETAILS HERE