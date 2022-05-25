Time revealed the 100 most influential people of 2022

The American magazine ‘Time’ publishes its list of the 100 most influential people in the world every year, despite the fact that we are only five months away from 2022, the lucky ones have already been chosen. Actors, singers, activists and political leaders were divided into six categories and selected by experts and academics. We tell you who some of these influencers are.

Andrew Garfield

He was not chosen for having revolutionized the Marvel multiverse in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ (2021). According to the director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese, he was positioned on this list for his acting ability in ‘Silence’ (2016), a film that narrates the journey of two Japanese Jesuits who travel to save his mentor. he revealed that he is a confident and confident actor like no other. Sarah Jessica Parker

The iconic protagonist of ‘Sex and the City’ (1998) became a representative of fashion in all its splendor. Having retaken her role as ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ in ‘And Just Like That’ (2021) made the critics admire her more. Her co-star and friend Cynthia Nixon said, “We love her glamour, her vulnerability, her fearless physical comedy, her cleverness, her sexiness, and her sweetness.”

Mila Kunis

What positions Mila in such an important ranking is the social work she carried out together with her husband Ashton Kutcher in 2021 for the refugees from Ukraine who had to leave their territory because of the war with Russia. The couple was able to raise more than US$30 million.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s name has reached many more corners in recent years; either for his role in the ‘Spiderman’ saga, in which he gives life to ‘MJ’, or for being ‘Rue’ in ‘Euphoria’ (2019), or for entering a fantastic world by playing ‘Chani ‘ in ‘Dune’ (2021). Precisely, Denis Villeneuve, director and screenwriter of ‘Dune’ has described it as “an autonomous creative force”.

Demna Gvasalia A fashion designer and the current creative designer for the famous luxury brand Balenciaga. In 2021 he was in charge of re-presenting a haute couture collection at this fashion house, after 53 years. Alexa Demie, who plays ‘Maddie’ in ‘Euphoria’, stated for ‘Time’ that the fashion created by said artist made her feel “powerful and free” and that each garment “looked towards the future”. Volodymyr Zelensky This is the current president of Ukraine. His forces and his population have had to face a war against Russia that has cost them hundreds of lives. He has become a symbol of determination and freedom, as said by Joe Biden, President of the United States. His fight, without a doubt, leaves a place in history. Vladimir Putin

The Russian president who declared war on Ukraine and to whom many countries in the world have turned their backs. According to Aleksei Navalni, the “electoral rigging” carried out by Putin in the elections that declared him president, “ended in a dictatorship.”

Oprah Winfrey ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, a talk show with 29 seasons, was the most watched show in the history of the American country, according to ‘Time’. Within this, celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith, Tom Hanks and Madonna were heard and questioned by the writer. Hwang Dong-hyuk

The creator of one of the most popular series of 2021 is a man who has persevered throughout his life. After writing ‘Squid Game’, Dong-hyuk had to submit it many times to big production companies, before it was bought by Netflix. Adele

On November 19, 2021, Adele released ’30’, her fourth studio album. In this one, she narrated the reinvention that she and her son, Angelo, had to go through after her relationship with her husband ended. In her 12 issues, Adele recounted the depression problems she had in that difficult stage and how she realized that she was failing as a mother in one of the hardest processes of her life. Gabriel Boric Boric, who promised when he won his party’s primaries that “if Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its graveyard”, “will need all the skills he has shown – listening and communication, empathy – and a deep knowledge of history and Chilean culture” to carry out this promise.

Rafael Nadal

He got more than one victory in the first round of Roland Garros. The southpaw claimed a 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and could win a record 14th Coupe des Mousquetaires at Roland Garros. Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady wrote about Nadal for Time, praising the 35-year-old’s “mental and physical toughness” as well as his focus. channing tatum His five-year hiatus ends on February 18 with the premiere of “Dog,” in which he plays a US Army Ranger named Briggs who brings a fallen soldier’s dog to his funeral. This will be followed by the comedy “The Lost City” with Tatum and Sandra Bullock. The “Magic Mike” empire has also proven to be remarkably universal. kamala harris

Swearing in as the 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris became the first woman, and of color, to take office. She has worked in partnership with President Joe Biden to vaccinate the United States population, rebuild the economy, and reduce child poverty.

amanda seyfried According to Oscar-nominated director David Fincher, watching her as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, “You can’t help but notice: This woman not only has an instrument, she can play it. She bit her nails over the options for that role, and after witnessing the results, I thought: I love it when people torment themselves to be great.” Ophelia Fernandez She was elected as a legislator for the City of Buenos Aires in October 2019 at the age of 19. Leader of the Great Fatherland Front, she “was already part of the so-called green wave.” In a note published by Infobae, she defines her as “the voice of adolescents” in Congress, as a result of her remembered participation in the legislative debate during the treatment of the project of voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE).

David Velez

The co-founder of Nubank was one of the Colombians recognized by the publication. His profile was written by the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, who highlighted that he empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America by granting them access to banking and all its benefits.