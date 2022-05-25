Time magazine revealed the most influential people in the world
Times magazine published the list of people who have a great voice in society, and among them some stories stand out as they are among the most beloved on the list.
Among them are actress Zendaya, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, singer Adele and tennis player Rafael Nadal.
Zendaya She has been even more recognized in recent years, this for her participation in the movie “Spiderman” in addition to her role in the “Euphoria” series.
Another one who is also giving something to talk about is Vladimir Putinafter declaring war on Ukraine, his description, made by one of the opposition leaders of his government, is perhaps the only negative.
Oprah Winfrey is a journalistic personality who also gave something to talk about, for his interview program that already has 29 seasons and has been one of the most watched programs in the history of the American country.
And like another celebrity who also stands out from the list because of the great affection that the public has for him, he is Adele, who told his story through his music on his new album that has twelve tracks.
Here is the complete list of people who influence society today:
artists
Simu Liu
Andrew Garfield
Zoe Kravitz
Sarah Jessica Parker
amanda seyfried
Fifth Brunson
Peter Davidson
channing tatum
Nathan Chen
Mila Kunis
Jeremy Strong
Faith Ringgold
Ariana DeBose
Jasmine Sullivan
Michael R Jackson
innovators
Zendaya
Taika Waititi
Miranda Lambert
Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
Josh Wardle
michelle zauner
Demna
Timnit Gebru
Mike Cannon-Brookes
Bela Bajaria
Sevgil Musaieva
Francis Kere
David Velez
Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
titans
Tim Cook
Oprah Winfrey
Christine Lagarde
Michelle Yeoh
Gautam Adani
Chris Jenner
Andy Jessy
sally rooney
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Sam Bankman Fried
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
elizabeth alexander
David Zaslav
leaders
Mia Mottley
Volodymyr Zelensky
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Joe Rogan
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Ron DeSantis
Joe Biden
Yoon Suk-yeol
Vladimir Putin
Olaf Scholz
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Kevin McCarthy
Karuna Nundy
Abey Ahmed
Kyrsten Synema
Gabriel Boric
Khurram Parvez
Letitia James
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
lynn fitch
Umar Ata Bandial
sun chun lan
icons
Mary J Blige
Dmitry Muratov
Issa Rae
Keanu Reeves
Adele
Rafael Nadal
maya lin
Jon Batiste
nadine smith
Peng Shuai
Hoda Khamosh
pioneers
Candace Parker
Frances Hagen
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
Sonia Guajajara
Stephane Bancel
Emily Oster
Valerie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
Eileen Gu
Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
Nan Goldin
Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
Emmet Schelling
Cristina Villarreal Velasquez and Ana Cristina Gonzalez Velez
Gregory L. Robinson