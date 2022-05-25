three films available for streaming that were booed at the festival and are great gems

In the reputation of the Festival de Cannes there are also the different cases in which a film is shown and meets with a resounding rejection from the public. Booing, leaving the room and even loud insults, or throwing things that are at handare expected -and, for some filmmakers, almost desired- by ​​an audience with critics and members of the industry.

What is most impressive are some of the cases in which they were booed but have ended up transcending or have come to be considered masterpieces. Here we review some of the most outstanding, which we can also see on streaming platforms, to verify that sometimes the Cannes public does not have the slightest idea what they are talking about -or shouting-.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver 1976 Martin Scorsese Robert De Niro

director: Martin Scorsese. Distribution: Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd, Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel.

Yes, even if it seems incredible to believe it, one of the unquestionable masterpieces of Martin Scorsese It took some loud boos and some other abandonment, mainly due to its violent ending. Fortunately, the jury had better judgment than those offended, and gave him the Palme d’Or, the highest award of the contest.

And it is that today it is impossible not to talk about ‘Taxi driver‘ What one of the greatest works of cinema of the seventies, in addition to all those involved. Scorsese takes a hard look at the dark heart of America, and those outcasts who develop tendencies toward obsession and psychopathy. Robert DeNiro gives one of those performances to remember that are indelible from popular culture.

See in Filmin | Criticism in Espinof

‘Wild at Heart’ (‘Wild at Heart’, 1990)

Wild Heart 1990 Nicolas Cage Laura Dern David Lynch

director: David Lynch. Distribution: Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, Willem Dafoe, Harry Dean Stanton, Isabella Rossellini.

Another controversial winner of the Palme d’Or, as she also earned some boos to some applause. The challenging work of David Lynch lends itself to immediate misunderstanding, although the rejection came mainly from its roller coaster of violence and eroticism.

Things as they are, this roller coaster of violence and eroticism is just one of the most exciting things about ‘Wild Heart‘, apart from some magnificent Nicolas Cage Y Laura Dern who set the screen on fire with their work and their mutual chemistry. It is possible that other works by Lynch generate more sympathy or interest, but it is one of the purest rock and roll films of his filmography.

See in Filmin | Criticism in Espinof

‘Irreversible’ (‘Irreversible’, 2002)

Irreversible 2002 Gaspar Noe Monica Bellucci

director: Gaspar Noah. Distribution: Monica Bellucci, Vincent Cassel, Albert Dupontel, Philippe Nahon, Jo Prestia.

This is not so surprising. Here the doubt would be what did not cause rejection by the public, with Gaspar Noah staying at ease frolicking in a festival of violence and cruelty. From the acts of stark revenge to one of the harshest violations that one can see on screen, going through its particular reverse structure that takes us through history in reverse.

It’s an exciting exercise for Noah, but also a very hard one to watch. Not surprisingly, the public reacted with more than boos and leaving the room: fainting, vomiting and more shock reactions to a film where the term defiant falls short.

See in Filmin

