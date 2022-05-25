This “SNL” line brought Kanye West out of Kim Kardashian’s monologue

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemed like the perfect power couple. Unfortunately, it wasn’t supposed to last. In February 2021, after nearly seven years and four children together, Kim filed for divorce. But it wouldn’t be easy. Their divorce proceedings were lengthy, exhausting, and incredibly public.

However, there were times when it seemed like Kim and West would reconcile. It certainly seemed that West didn’t want to go through with the divorce. In fact, he came out of Kim’s Live Saturday night monologue when he used a word in reference to their relationship.

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” shortly after her split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian on Live Saturday night | Rosalind O’Connor / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In October 2021, Kim hosted SNL for the first time. It was a big deal. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, even made the trip to New York and appeared in a sketch with Kim.

According to sources, West was very supportive during Kim’s Live Saturday night practice. He is a great performer and has reportedly helped the reality star learn her lines and make jokes. Yet somehow he hadn’t been warned of the content of his monologue about her. West was offended when Kim called him a “rapper” and said they were “divorced”.

A line in Kim Kardashian’s “SNL” monologue brought Kanye West out

In her monologue, Kim said: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America. A talented and legitimate genius who gave me four amazing children. So, when I divorced him, you must know that it was only one thing: his personality ”. At that point, West left the 30 Rock studio and did not stay for the recording.

Not only was West upset that Kim made fun of his personality, but he took offense at the word “rapper,” which he felt underestimated everything he does, as Insider reports. Also, he didn’t like Kim using the word “divorced,” since the two were still legally married at the time.

Kim felt guilty for hurting West, especially after he had been so helpful. But her attitude frustrated her. “He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants,” she told her sister Khloé on their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

As for West, he told the Drink Champs podcast shortly after Live Saturday night recording: “SNL made my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to take that bar away, and I never saw the papers, we’re not even divorced. This is not a joke to me. My children want their parents to be together. I want us to be together ”.

Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson met on the set of “Saturday Night Live”.

It’s probably for the best that West wasn’t in the studio for Kim’s Live Saturday night performance. He missed his now infamous Aladdin sketch with comedian Pete Davidson, in which the two shared a chaste kiss on an alleged “magic carpet”.

However, the kiss may not have been as chaste as it seemed to the audience. The two connected on the set of Live Saturday night and now they’re dating. Davidson and Kim have been together for a few months. Her comedian is 13 years her junior and already has her name stamped on her chest, as well as other tattoos that reference her and her children.

