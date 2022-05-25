this is the simple diet to lose kilos in 15 days

If you’ve been trying lose weight and be more healthy, you have probably come across various diets. Whether it’s advice from friends or articles on the Internet, there are many diet plans available, from Keto, Paleo, Atkins and more. One of those diets that has been talked about a lot by professional athletes and celebrities is the chicken and broccoli diet. In fact, actor Matt Damon only ate chicken breasts to lose 60 pounds for his role in the 1996 film “Courage Under Fire.”

But what exactly is the chicken and broccoli diet? does it make sense to just eat only chicken and vegetables to lose weight?

One of the most common questions people have when trying to lose weight is “How do I go about it?” You can try many different diets to see which one works best for you. Nevertheless, not all diets they work well, and some can even have adverse effects on your health. The chicken and broccoli diet is one of those diets that has been doing the rounds on the internet as a way to help people lose weight supposedly without adverse effects on their health.

This article will discuss what this diet entails, its pros and cons, and whether or not it’s worth a try. Keep reading!

What is the chicken and broccoli diet?

Let’s start with the basics. The chicken and broccoli diet, as the name suggests, is a diet plan in which chicken and broccoli are primarily consumed as the main source of nutrition. This is a short-term diet and is usually followed for about 10 to 14 days, and no more. Following this diet is claimed to accelerate weight loss while helping you build muscle, with minimal exercise.

The chickenbeing a rich source of proteins, helps build muscle and is low in carbohydrates and fat. The broccolion the other hand, is Low in calories and rich in minerals and vitamins that are crucial for overall health. Together, they seem to cover most of the essential food groups you need for a healthy, functional body. To level nutritionalthis is how these two foods behave:

Chicken Breast (100 gr):

Calories (165 kcal) Protein (32 g) Fat (3.5 g) Carbohydrates (0 g)

Notable Vitamins: Vitamin B 6 (30% Daily Value)

Broccoli (1 cup/ 90 gms):

Calories (31kcal) Water (89%) Protein (2.5g) Fat (0.4g) Carbohydrates (6g)

Featured vitamins and minerals: Vitamin C (90%) Vitamin A (19%) Vitamin K (77%) Folate (14%). Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Iron (4-6%)

This diet mainly gives you proteins, vitamins and certain minerals. However, you will end up consuming little fiber and little or no carbs. To combat this, the diet gives you the option of adding a small portion of carbohydrate-rich foods to your meal. This could be a small portion of brown rice or noodles.

Advantages of the chicken and broccoli diet

Low in calories



High amount of protein



Rich in vitamins and minerals.



Easy to follow



Cons of the chicken and broccoli diet

Monotonous



temporary weight loss



Low energy



Can lead to disordered eating patterns



Does the chicken and broccoli diet help you lose weight?

Chicken is lean meat, while broccoli is rich in vitamins, minerals and very low in calories. Studies show that a diet rich in protein promotes weight loss. Taking into account the nutritional value of the two foods, it is possible to lose weight following this diet.

However, keep in mind that eating only chicken and broccoli for long periods of time it is not recommendedsince you leave out others essential nutrients for your body and fiber from your daily intake. To lose weight, you must commit to following a diet plan that not only lowers your caloric intake, but also consists of nutritious foods. On the chicken and broccoli diet, you will be consuming approximately 1100 calories per day. These calories are not only low in number, but consist mainly of lean protein and vegetables, with very few carbohydrates.



Varying your meals each day will make it easier to stick to your diet. It also encourages the consumption of different types of food Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you intend to follow this diet, it is a good idea to do it for a short period of time and then slowly incorporate a wider variety of foods to ensure a balanced nutrition.

A alternative This is the chicken diet, the Integral rice and broccoli. You will consume approximately 1200 calorieswhich consist mostly of lean protein and vegetables and a few more carbohydrates than the chicken and broccoli diet.

not a perfect diet

While you may initially lose weight on a low-calorie, low-carb, low-fat plan, a steamed chicken and vegetable diet it’s not perfect. As one comprehensive study points out, no dietary strategy unique is suitable for all people.

The researchers go on to point out that many dietary strategies for weight loss have research to support their effectiveness, but ultimately the key to successful weight loss requires a combination of multiple efforts including low-calorie, low-carb, low-fat, as well as focusing on whole, natural foods. Ultimately, the successful weight loss is best achieved without severe restrictions or overemphasis on specific nutrients or foods, to the exclusion of all others, and always in combination with physical activity at least 3 or 4 times a week.

Steamed vegetables and chicken are a good meal to include in a weight loss plan, but don’t be afraid to add some variety too. The whole grainsthe fresh fruit and low-fat dairy products are excellent and delicious sources of healthy calories.

Healthy alternatives to the chicken, rice and broccoli diet

There are healthy alternatives to the original diet of chicken, rice, and broccoli, so you can continue to enjoy these three ingredients without getting bored or hungry enough to cheat on your diet.

moderate calorie reduction

It would be ideal to reduce daily caloric intake between 250 and 500 calories for best results. This could mean that instead of having 3 meals a day, you could have 5-6 meals smaller ones or snacks throughout the day.

balanced meals

A balanced meal with proteins, carbohydrates and fats it is what your body needs to function properly. Carbohydrates provide the glucose (energy) our bodies need, while protein helps repair muscle and fat has many functions.

Variety

vary your meals every day will make it easier to stick to your diet. It also encourages the consumption of different types of foods that are more helpful for weight loss than just eating chicken, rice, and broccoli for seven consecutive days.



Steamed vegetables and chicken are a good meal to include in a weight loss plan, but don’t be afraid to vary Getty Images/iStockphoto

Enjoy “cheat meals” from time to time

By allowing one food trap (also known as a cheat meal) every week, you will not feel deprived of this diet plan and may even enjoy it more than if you had this plan every day. Although it may seem difficult, you need to remind yourself that “a cheat meal is just that: a treat in moderation.” You can have your favorite food or even junk food, but in small portions.

lift more weights

Lift weights It’s a great way to speed up your metabolism and lose weight. Also, by lifting weights that are really challenging for you, you can tone and define your muscles, in turn decreasing body fat and increasing muscle mass, which adds to weight loss.

do cardio often

The cardio exercise helps burn calories while improving cardiovascular health. Must be done at least three times per week, as it goes a long way toward burning more calories than strength training alone.





