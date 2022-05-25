this is his diet and training

Tom Cruise he is not an Olympian god, but almost. about to fulfill the 60 years old -on July 3rd-, he looks half and enjoys a state of physical form that many 20-somethings would like. And although, yes, it is true, in the last public appearances of the New Yorker -such as the one on May 15, when he attended an act in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee at Windsor Castle, or in the presentation at Cannes of his new ‘blockbuster’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’the sequel to the successful film in which he starred in 1986- it has been proven that is human, and that the passage of time is reflected in his face and neck with some wrinkles and crow’s feet, it is also true that still maintains the energy and vigor of a boy’s muscular body.

What is the secret of the actor of the saga ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Jack Reacher’ for reverse the aging processand look like 24, how old was he when he shot his high-flying hit?

“It’s not usual to meet people like that, but It’s not an impossible mission.”, says Xavi Pairés, a health, habits and weight loss coach, who recalls other famous cases in the industry, such as those of Sylvester Stallone (75), Arnold Schwarzenegger (74), Jean-Claude Van Damme (61) or Keanu Reeves (57). “They are people who have always taken care of themselves,” he insists. “It is noted that Cruise has made an effort all his life to take care of his physical and mental statewith an exercise routine, physical activity, good nutrition, and surely well-defined sleep and rest guidelines”, reflects the personal trainer and coach of elite teams.

“I like sea kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill running, weights, rock climbing, hiking… as many different activities as I can,” he says.

“This is not achieved from one day to the next. In terms of muscle and fat percentages, he looks quite muscular, he is very strong, he looks defined, marked. This is thanks to mainly strength training, with weights or with body weight. At least three or four days a week. You should also combine with cardio work, to have more resistance”Pairés adventure.

brutal workout

Precisely thanks to this weekly exercise planthe star has been able to maintain the same measurements of chest, waist and biceps (111 / 84 / 41 centimeters) since the 80s. And without resorting to cryogenization.

In magazines such as ‘Men’s Health’, Cruise has explained that he hammers himself in the gym wherever he goes or rolls, something that he himself has baptized as “the cave of pain”. But he also combines it with running (and sprints) outdoors. “I like sea kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill running, weights, rock climbing, hiking & mldr; as many different activities as I can,” he confessed in a 2018 interview. Powerful cardio and strength development.

About his physical preparation and the promotion of his films is the only thing he talks about in public. His private life is a mystery. It is not even known if she lives in Los Angeles or in London, the city she says “love”. In 2018 she opened an Instagram account, but don’t look for anything personal there.

Cruise has been single since 2012, when he divorced his third wife, Katie Holmesmother of his only natural daughter, Suri. They say that his first wife, mimi rogerswas the one who introduced him to the Church of Scientologythe sect that cost him the divorce of his second wife, Nicole Kidman, with whom he adopted two children. Today, he ranks second in the organization, after David Miscavige, “the savior of the free world,” and claims that this faith has cured his dyslexia.

a little cheat

Scientology, on the other hand, has nothing to do with its smooth skin. “On his face, the years are a little more noticeable,” says Pairés. And that he second richest actor in the worldAccording to ‘Forbes’, which estimated his assets at 570 million dollars in 2020, he has not made any pact with the devil; no, his is called botox and hyaluronic acid injections, which he has been using for a decade. Her face at the 2016 BAFTAs was much talked about, because she arrived on the ‘red carpet’ without the swelling caused by the needles going down, and she had slanted eyes and skin so tight that it shone.

However, the muscles of his 1.70 height and 68 kilos of weight are the work of years of work in the gym and a strict and balanced dietwhich has allowed him to continue in the ‘top’ of actors better paid and most influential in Hollywoodand those who are not offered roles as the father of the protagonist.

15 portions and 1 chef

Instead of the classic three meals a day, ‘The Last Samurai’ follows a diet of 15 ‘snacks’ that include cranberries and organic nuts and dried fruit. His diet consists of not exceeding 1,200 calories, with very few carbohydrates prepared by his personal chef that accompanies him everywhere, also on the set. Sugar is prohibited, but not sashimi or rigatoni in small quantities. “That doesn’t mean that you don’t eat fruit or vegetables, which are also carbohydrates,” says Pairés, who explains that to have those muscles you need “a high level of protein to generate muscle mass and for strength training to have its Benefits”. “His body is a computation of everything,” summarizes the fitness expert.

For this reason, Cruise not only remains a leading actor, but also is famous for his ‘stunts’ (acrobatics). He himself requires it by contract: he is in charge of the action scenes, no double. He doesn’t just want to play an action hero, he really tries to be one. Even if I have to jumping between two buildings, balancing on the wing of a plane taking off or somersaults on a large-capacity motorcycle. It adds suspense to his already exciting movies.

“To do risk scenes you have to have certain physical conditions,” emphasizes Pairés.

extreme rolls

In the new ‘Top Gun’ Cruise’s involvement behind the scenes has once again been maximum. “I wasn’t ready to do a sequel until we had a story worth telling and until the technology had evolved so that we could go deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot,” explained the actor, who at this time is has also become a real pilot and has designed a three-month training plan that he and the rest of the cast have practiced to film the aerobatic and combat flights of the F-18.

It is not the first time that he gives everything. In the third ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’for example, his character, Ethan Hunt, climbs the Burj Khalifa (at 828 meters high, it is the tallest building in the world). As Cruise wanted andclimb the exterior of the dubai skyscraper but the production insurance did not allow it, he hired another company himself. The scene had been shot in two rehearsals.

However, in the sixth installment of the saga, he suffered a spectacular accident in which he fractured an ankle by jumping between two rooftops separated by a distance of almost 10 meters. But the scene ended, as captured by cameras from three angles. He will not be the best actor in history -although he has three Golden Globes, he does not have an Oscar-, nor the tallest, but he is the wildest.

As long as you have no further injuries, illnesses or ailments There is Cruise for a while. At the moment, the seventh and eighth installments of ‘Mission Impossible’ are scheduled for the summer of 2023 and 2024, respectively.