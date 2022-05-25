They would pay Ben Affleck a fortune to continue being Batman

Those responsible for the DC Extended Universe have plans for Ben Affleck’s Batman and would have offered the actor a fortune to return to the role.

Ben Affleck brought the Dark Knight to life in batman v superman and the two cuts that premiered from Justice League, one of them by director Zack Snyder with incredible success on the HBO Max streaming platform. Currently the actor has pending his last appearance as the hero in the DC Extended Universe with his role in the movie Flash. Many believed this was the end of Affleck as the Bat!

Nevertheless, Warner Bros. is going through a lot of changes since the merger with Discovery and the criteria when carrying out the DC Extended Universe It is one of them. Apparently Zack Snyder’s vision would be gaining momentum again and the Batman of Ben Affleck would be a major player in the events they have planned for the brand of heroes that includes the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman.

Ben Affleck could still be Batman

In that context, Giant Freakin Robot reported that a reliable source claimed that Ben Affleck offered him a check for $30 million to continue playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe and not only that, but also, among the brand’s future projects, the character would lead the event Crisis on Infinite Earths. How are you?

The Batman theme is quite complex at the moment. Currently DC has three different Batman: Ben Affleck the head of the DCEU. join that universe Michael Keaton who will appear as the Dark Knight of the 80’s in Flash Y batgirl. Nor can we forget the version performed by Robert Pattinson, which is outside the DCEU, but had a great impact on specialized critics and fans. Confusion!

The 30 million dollars offered to Ben Affleck would make the actor one of the highest paid Hollywood figures in the industry. The truth is that in the past, especially during the filming of Justice League helmed by Joss Whedon, Ben felt uncomfortable with the character. However, when Zack Snyder called him in to complete his cut from DC’s roster of heroes, the performer returned without a hitch. It is not yet clear if he will return in this context.

One final fact about this news: in case Ben Affleck accept the deal to continue impersonating the Bat of Gotham in the DC Extended Universe only one post-credits scene from the movie would have to be deleted Flashdirected by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller, which many speculate could be the sacrifice of Bruce Wayne that was talked about so much in the past.