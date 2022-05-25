“They are as genius as tacky”

Josie analyzes on the set of Zapeando the looks of the Kardashians in the Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker. For example, that of Kim Kardashian, who appeared in a black lace dress and gothic airs. “But, it’s not the Adams”, says Dani Mateo, stunned, while Josie points out that, in reality, instead of a wedding, it’s a Dolce Gabbana fashion editorial: “It’s the classic Dolce campaign starring these ladies getting married, they’re both geniuses and tacky”.

But while some sisters went gothic, others opted for flowers. Kylie and Kendall Jenner went with very tight and flowery dresses. So tight was Kendall’s, that the model had to walk up the stairs like “a seasick duck”. “It is a very beautiful tribute to Lina Morgan and it is not being valued,” says Dani Mateo. You can see Josie’s full analysis in the main video of this news, where she scores the four looks of the “ladder of tacky” from best to worst.

“The Kardashians desecrate all the icons of the 20th century”

“Now no one is going to go to Portofino who is not tacky, they have ruined a very fancy vacation destination,” says Josie indignantly in this video about Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, whose original dress she analyzes in this video: “There she is with her girdle.”