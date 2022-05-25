These are the fashionable long skirts that will destroy the heat this summer

In recent months we have been carried away by Miu Miu’s mini skirts and we have lost sight of a fashion trend that we will all carry with ease in the Summer of 2022: we talk about the long skirts.

Anne Hathaway’s recent appearance on the Cannes 2022 red carpet was a revelation: not only because of the actress’s magnificent debut at the French Film Festival, but also because of that elegance condensed in a straight-line skirt that descends perfectly from the hips to the red carpet. Simply magnificent at Armani Privé.

But it’s not the only fashion ‘comeback’ we’ve seen: on the catwalk we saw elegant floor-skimming mermaid silhouettes and full-bodied maxi skirts to be worn with a bikini, to create a Copacabana-esque look. These long summer skirts will be perfect for dancing by the sea to your favorite song!

Long skirts in the style of the 90s from Chanel and Jacquemus

The classic trend of the 90’s rediscovers a new revival season thanks to Simon Porte. Jacquemus, who has been proposing for a few years his minimalist versions with micro tops equipped with laces, for the Summer of 2022, abandons the high waist for place the column skirt on the hips. We find the same stratagem on the Chanel catwalk, where the silhouette is emphasized with a jewel belt, while the bikini is left bare.

Jacquemus. Photo: Courtesy of the brand

Column skirts with slits by Peter Do Erdem and Chanel

For those looking for a cleaner option, Peter Do proposes a sand-colored column skirt, while Erdem proposes a model with hand-embroidered details to wear with a nun white shirt (a trendy combo recently adopted by Uma Thurman). Both models feature deep openings to facilitate the passage. Also worth trying sarong skirts that close at the hip with a simple knot.

Peter Do. Photo: Courtesy of the brand Erdem. Photo: Courtesy of the brand

Rick Owens Mermaid Skirts

In the parades we also saw some mesmerizing mermaid skirts, ideal to enchant summer nights. This model hugs the hips and opens in a slight bell shape thanks to the bias cut of the fabric. Thus, the geometry will accentuate the feminine curves.

Rick Owens. Photo: Courtesy Rick Owens. Photo: Courtesy of the brand

Staud Maxi Skirts

They are very long and fluffy thanks to the opening, the bias cuts and the ruffles that give an enveloping volume. thanks to these maxi skirts, You will be accompanied by a soft background sound while the fabric rubs between your legs, step by step. Staud transports us to a tropical vacation, in which the long skirts are combined with micro tops and triangle bikinis: colors from cool total white to equatorial forest green and papaya orange tones.

Staud. Photo: Courtesy of the brand Staud. Photo: Courtesy of the brand

Chanel and Erdem high-waisted skirts

Chanel also proposes the ‘long maxi skirt + bikini’ combination, but offers its own French version: a matching black and white top with sailor stripes underneath. Finally, Erdem takes to the Spring-Summer 2022 catwalk an all-black ensemble with romantic ruffles that move with every movement: a Copacabana style but in an Haute Couture version.

Chanel. Photo: Courtesy of the brand Erdem. Photo: Courtesy of the brand

Our selection of long skirts for 2022:

Article originally published by Vogue Italia, vogue.it. Adapted by Monica Silveti