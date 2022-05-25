The world has changed, Tom Cruise hasn’t.

Since the lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) shot down three MIG-28 fighters in international waters of the Indian Ocean at the height of ‘Top Gun: Idols of the air’, the world has witnessed great geopolitical cataclysms such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Balkan war, the fall of the Twin Towers, the invasion of Iraq, the Syrian civil war, ethnic violence in South Sudan or the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Nothing on the planet is the same, therefore, as it was 36 years ago, except for Lieutenant Mitchell himself and, by extension, Cruise himself, who in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’his tremendous return to the skies as a fighter pilot, is shown younger, brighter and fitter than ever. As if time had stopped, impassive, at a specific moment in 1986. As if nothing had happened in the world since then.

Fascinating time capsule, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ returns us to the iconic eighties universe of ‘Top Gun: Idols of the air’, a film by the late Tony Scott that raised a 20-year-old Cruise to world stardom, raised 360 million dollars having cost just 15 and won the Oscar for best song for the snatched synth-pop hit ‘Take my breath away’, of Berlin. An ode to the pilots and fighter planes of the US Navy stitched by a love story full of sunsets and orange filterswhich has required more than three decades to have continuity. The new film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, opens this Thursday around the world after two long years of delays due to the pandemic. And following the heroic ways of Lieutenant Mitchell, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ takes off with a difficult mission: saving movie theaters from the global viewership crisisbecause they are the only space (forget the small screens) where it is possible to enjoy your audiovisual experience one hundred percent.

relic of another time

Promoted here to captain as a hypersonic flight tester, the fifty-year-old Maverick shows bionic complexion, teeth and biceps, but it is still a beautiful relic from another time. “The future is coming, and you are not in it & rdquor ;, snaps a high command at the beginning of the film, alluding to the residual role that Navy pilots seem destined for in an Army dominated by computers and drones. Maverick could be an admiral or even a senator, given his amazing ability as a pilot and his recognized milestones in aerial battle, but his rebellious and non-conformist character they are incompatible with the boring bureaucracy of the offices, so life is still risked looking for the limits of experimental aircraft.

After a failed test, and about to be demoted for being disobedient, our hero will receive one last assignment: return to Top Gun Academy to become a flight instructor of a new batch of pilots facing an apparently suicidal mission. There she will have to deal with the shadows of the past, because one of the young pilots is the son of the ill-fated Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards)), who, as you will remember, died in ‘Top Gun: Idols of the air’ in an accident for which Maverick felt responsible. He too, of course, will live his necessary romantic moment, this time no longer with the charismatic instructor Charlie Blackwood (Kelly McGillis)but with Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly)manager of the air base bar and character who appeared in the original only mentioned as the daughter of an admiral with whom Maverick had made, without permission, a low flight at the controls of an F14.

Kosinski’s film offers in its final act the best shot aerial action sequences in history, a succession of ‘loops’, curls, rolls and spins filmed with dazzling realism and a sense of physicality that gives goosebumps in a time dominated by the icy artifice of digital effects. Obviously, and beyond the amazing aerial action, the film is a continuous and unapologetic appeal to nostalgiaalmost so much so that at times one might think that it is a parody of the original if it were not because, in the end, its classicism, freshness and innocence – typical of other, less cynical times – make it completely irresistible.

Identical boot

The beginning of the two films is the same: the credit titles, the typography, the kinetic images of fighters landing on the aircraft carrierHarold Faltermeyer’s electro-pop intro, Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger zone’, Tom Cruise giving full throttle to his (recovered) Kawasaki Ninja H2… There are no missing images of the original film as ‘flashbacks’, nor the memory of key characters from that one, nor,the presence of some of them as a heartfelt tribute. The sports sequence is not missing either: if in ‘Top Gun’, the team of aviators played beach volleyball in a homoerotic exaltation of well-shaped male bodies pearled in sweatin ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ the camaraderie of the group is emphasized at a football game by the sea.

A necessary difference: in this new delivery, fruit of the new times, the promotion of young pilots includes a woman and some representative of ethnic minorities; in the original it was exclusively occupied by young white men. One minor change: in Scott’s film the enemy, to the extent that he flew MIG fighters, was assumed to be from the Eastern bloc; in Kosinski’s, the enemy is wholly indeterminate.

Cruise, superhero

Tom Cruise was 24 when ‘Top Gun’ premiered; now he is about to turn 60. The state of his muscles, his hair and his skin is, surely, better today than in 1986. His superhuman level of involvement when it comes to pushing the organism to the limit in the filming of the action scenes is second to none, which makes him the last great Hollywood star. The only one, at least, capable of saving the cinema from external threats such as streaming or the public’s reluctance to return to theaters. Not in vain, the same week that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is released, the trailer for Cruise’s next bombshell has been released, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead reckoning Part one’, which will be released in July… 2023.