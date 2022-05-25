The website to find out if your last name has a royal background

There are many people who have the same surname, even if their relatives are not directly related. But this is not entirely true, since the surnames more classic and common remained throughout history due to their connection with royalty or people of high social status.

Offspring is a way of perpetuating oneself in history and it is not by chance to have the same surname than a historical politician of the country or some outstanding personality. According to Philip Turvey, CEO of Anglia Research, this is also the case with royalty and those with surnames like Baskerville, Darcy, Neville, Percy, Astley, Capell Bryon, Clifford or Herbert, possibly have royal ancestors.

Find out if you have royal blood

Finding this information is not difficult, because the monarchies kept a very detailed record of their heirs and the data is available to the public. To make it even easier, a page called MyHeritage Celebs was created, which brings together everything you need to do a more detailed investigation.

The website uses a family tree called Geni and allows surnames to be analyzed to find out their origin. For the search to be more efficient, the ideal is to already know where the ancestors lived (country or city), at what time, what job they had and with whom they related.

For example, Bruce Shand was a commoner who met Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of Roland Cubitt III, Baron Ashcombe and from this love was born Camilla Shand, known as Camilla Parker Bowles. The current Duchess of Cornwall did not have parents directly related to the British Crown, but on her maternal side there was a distant link and the same can happen to anyone today.

Camilla Parker Bowles is the future Queen consort of the United Kingdom. Source: Instagram @clarencehouse.

Keep in mind that outside of Europe there are also very popular royalties such as that of Jordan, whose current kings are Abdullah II and Rania Al-Yassin, or that of Japan, which has Naruhito as Emperor. A 2003 genetic study revealed that one in every 200 men in the world is directly descended from Genghis Khan, the first Emperor of the Mongol Empire, so roots could originate from any continent.

At MyHeritage Celebs they don’t just focus on royalty, but they have data on big international celebrities. the singers Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, have actress mothers, both started their careers at Disney and happen to be 13th-grade cousins ​​from their grandparents.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus also have common ancestors. Source: Instagram @selenagomez and @mileycyrus.

Actress Angelina Jolie is a distant cousin of Democratic politician Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama’s mother had common ancestors with actor Brad Pitt, making them 9th cousins. Possibly, many people also have a relationship with a celebrity and it can be revealed in a few minutes.

Did you know this tool to find out if you are related to royalty or a celebrity?