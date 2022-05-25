The theory of a surgeon about the wound that Amber Heard would have caused Johnny Depp on the finger

Richard Moore, a North Carolina-based orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hand surgery, testified May 23 for the trial for defamation facing Amber Heard and Johnny Deppand gave his theory about the actor’s cut finger after an altercation between him and his ex-wife in Australia in 2015. Moore claimed that Johnny could not have cut himself with a bottle that was thrown at him, as he had said in his testimony.

At the trial, the doctor emphasized that he is a specialist in the anatomy of the hand and that in his 25 years of experience he has already operated injuries on fingers similar to those of Depp, so he could affirm that the wounds of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean They are not consistent. He bluntly asserted that Amber did not cause them.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, Virginia. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

During the interrogation, the expert, part of Heard’s legal team, said that the evidence that Johnny provided was not consistent to support that he had lost part of his finger by the impact of a wine bottle: “It is not consistent with what we see in the pattern of injuries described or clinical photographs.”

Also, the doctor pointed out that the fingertip of the actor of fantastic animals could have been cut by himself, for the injuries he presented did not coincide with what he described. For his part, Johnny Depp looked up at him and shook his head in disbelief at Moore’s testimony.

You have to remember that Depp claimed his finger had been severed when Amber threw a glass bottle at him, which exploded after hitting his hand. Given this, the doctor said that it could not be possible because there was no record of glass injuries on his hand. He stated that the medical files he reviewed “did not document the presence of glass fragments or other associated injuries to the hand.”

Amber Heard presented one of her last witnesses in the trial against Johnny Depp, in Virginia court Getty Images

The argument in Australia that ended with the finger of Johnny Depp

In the middle of the trial for defamation between the protagonist of Aquaman and her ex-husband, it was revealed that the couple had a strong fight in Australiawhich left Johnny Depp without a part of his index finger in March 2015. At that time, when the actor came out with a bandage on his hand, nothing was known or detailed about what would have happened to him.

It was not until the evidence stage in the Virginia court that Depp testified that his ex-partner started assaulting him when he saw him having drinks at the house bar. The argument began with shouts and insults, but ended with objects in the air and blood spilled everywhere, after she allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Besides, Amber Heard gave a different version in which she claimed that Johnny had cut his finger himself with his cell phone. The actress explained that he was so upset that he broke his cell phone with blows and that was how his finger was injured.

So far it is not known who is lying, as the trial is still ongoing. The statements of the witnesses of both parties have given the jury a lot of work, which will have to make a decision this week, since the final arguments are expected to be delivered on Friday, May 27.