The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie with which they have surprised everyone – Metro Ecuador

The sons of Angelina Jolie They do not have social networks in which they show their day to day, however, it is common to see them together with the actress at important events. This has made them constantly the center of attention, as we have witnessed how they have become charming young people with a great future.

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Viviennethey are the whole world for the actress and without a doubt she has made an effort to give them the best tools to face the world through a free and loving upbringing.

“We are a great team, so I am very, very lucky. I’m always the one who cares but I don’t care about them. They’re great,” she once expressed to E!’s Daily Pop.

The actress has made sure that each one explores their world in their own way, far from pressuring them to meet the demands of others because they are children of celebrities. This is how they have surprised with their own talents.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made it clear that he was born to shine and it is that although we have all witnessed the beauty that overflows, her passion for dancing has been a great surprise.

For a few months, the teenager has attended the Millennium dance studio, one of the most prestigious in Los Angeles, California. A source recently told Life & Style that Shiloh began showing an interest in the art almost a year ago and her talent blossomed within a short time of attending her first beginner hip-hop class in November 2021.

“Her main love right now is dancing, and she’s really good at it,” another source told in-touch in March 2022.

Although Shiloh does not have his own social networks, videos of the academy have circulated in which he appears showing his progress.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox did not have an easy life when Angelina adopted him, however, she has done everything possible to give him the best life. Today, at 21 years old, the young man has shown that he has a great future in science because studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, as well as taking Russian and Korean courses.

Angelina’s son has also been involved in the entertainment industry, working What executive producer with his mother (who co-wrote the screenplay and directed) in the historical thriller First They Killed My Father.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara has proven to be a charming girl with great passions and a talent for business and fashion.

At 17 years old, he has focused on humanitarian work like her mother and also runs her own jewelry line, the Zahara Collection, donating her profits to shelters for victims of domestic violence.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax was born in Vietnam in 2003 and was adopted by Angelina in March 2007, when he was three years old. From a very young age he has been involved in the spotlight and in 2016 he demonstrated his talent for acting by voice a character in Kung Fu Panda 3. Angelina did not want her children to lose track of her roots, which led the teenager to learn Vietnamese, her mother tongue.

During a 2016 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Jolie revealed that Pax has an interest in music and wants to be a DJ.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

The twins are the result of Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt and although they do not usually appear in public, they are known to be animal lovers and even they have raised money for the Hope for Paws charity, selling dog treats together.

They both inherited the best genes from their parents and that includes great talent and presence. When Vivienne was just five years old, she participated in the film “Maleficent” with her mother, as the baby version of Aurora.