The photo that Will Smith remembers most fondly and makes him forget the present

The American actor is experiencing a confusing spiral after slapping Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars. Follow legend and see the most tender memory of the actor.

May 24, 2022 9:44 p.m.

The producers of bad boys confirmed that Will Smith is in the folder to start the recordings of the fourth installment of a saga of films that already accumulates more than a billion dollars at the box office. This news comes as a breath of fresh air for the protagonist of “I’m legend” after weeks ostracized following his outburst against Chris Rock.

And it is that after the slap he gave the comedian on stage at the 94th Oscar awards gala, Smith has entered a confusing spiral in which his career has been in the air. From the Academy they have vetoed him for 10 years and many film production companies have hung the poster of “Stand By” in the projects they have -or had- in conjunction with the 53-year-old actor.

Besides, divorce rumors have been a constant after the words of Jada Pinkett Smith, who did not show any support for her husband after he was singled out by the entertainment world. However, the “Prince of Rap” still has memories that make him forget the cloudy present he has been going through in recent months.

It is a photograph in which he is seen smiling with his wife at the exit of a luxury restaurant in Los Angeles. In the snapshot, the happiness they were going through at that time is perceived and they also showed the world one of their latest acquisitions as a couple: a $417,000 Maybach 57s.

This is one of the most exclusive Coupés on the market and its production corresponds to the Daimler Chrysler group. Its manufacture began in 2002 and since then it has become a collector’s item for anyone who has extra dollars in the bank and an exquisite taste for cars.

