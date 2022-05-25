The opening show in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Minutes before the start of the game there will be a musical show that will feature a great display of costumes, dancers and choreographed musicians.





Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet next Saturday from 4:00 p.m. for the grand final of the Champions League. You meringues Y networks will define who gets the most important championship in Europe in it Stade de France, Paris. As has been the custom for several years, Before kick-off there will be a musical show to kick off the event, and here’s everything you need to know about it.







Cuban-American singer Camila Hair will be the protagonist of the opening show, which will begin approximately 15 minutes before the start of the game. The event will be broadcast live to more than 200 countries and territories around the world, and will feature a “impressive display of costumes, dancers and choreographed musicians who will seek to give the best possible show to the fans”according to UEFA.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with our long-time partner Pepsi for another Opening ceremony very entertaining in UEFA Champions League final 2022. These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sports and music that we know fans love to watch. Camila Cabello is one of the most popular entertainers in the world and she will help us harness our fans’ excitement for the Opening Ceremony performance with a show that football fans will never forget.”expressed the UEFA it’s a statement.







What Camila Cabello said, the artist who will star in the opening show of the Champions League final



“I am so excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend to put on a truly special show that brings together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans from around the world. I’m impatient! I want to put on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and the sense of unity among sports and music fans from all over the world. I can not wait!”said the singer days ago.







The video with which UEFA confirmed Camila Cabello for the Champions League final show

Camila Cabello will sing in the Champions League final



Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: the history in Champions League



This will be the third time that whites and networks define hand in hand the champion of Europe, which makes this confrontation the most repeated in history. history between real Madrid Y Liverpool He has another six matches to go. Champions League. Below is the full history.



2020/21, quarter-finals: 3-1 win by Madrid in it Santiago Bernabeu and goalless draw in Anfield



in it and goalless draw in 2017/18, end of the Champions : victory of Madrid by 3-1

: victory of by 3-1 2014/15, group stage: Spanish team win 3-0 at home and 1-0 away

2008/09, round of 16: win by Liverpool 1-0 in Spain and 4-0 in England



1-0 in and 4-0 in 1980/81, end of the Champions: victory of Liverpool for 1-0







