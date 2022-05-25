The news of Robert Downey Jr that shakes the United States

Robert Downey Jr, who gave life to the character of Tony Stark in Marvel’s Iro Man and the great Sherlock Holmes, owns a multi-million dollar garage that amazes his fans, but news from his past shook everyone and reveals the true scene that changed your heritage. Keep reading…

Robert Downey Jr He never ceases to amaze his fans with the incredible performances he performs on screen, such as his role as Tony Stark in the film Hombre de Hierro from Marvel and the controversial Sherlock Holmestwo very different characters but played impeccably.

The American actor, in addition to shining in Hollywood, has also managed to accumulate an extraordinary fortune to buy various collection cars, including classics and sports cars, which are one of his greatest weaknesses behind the wheel, given the elegance and spectacular performance of his preference. accumulating a wealth of millions.

Now, before being a superhero and achieving the wealth that he has today, his past was one of the most difficult and dark news of the show that shook the United States and the worldwith a review that reveals his experience in prison, wandering and sleeping on the street presenting various addictions, being rejected by different directors of the medium, moving him away from the screens indefinitely.

However, against all odds and taking into account that his talent never faded, the director of “Iro Man” Jon Favreau and the pressure of his fans made him return with all the iron to Hollywood for the Marvel movie that would resurrect him from silence, currently charging millions of dollars, In addition to confessing that before this new story in his life, he did not even have enough to buy a Golf GTI, but now he has more than 20 high-end cars from his most exclusive collection.

However, it came to light that a small improvisation in the Marvel movie he starred in was the beginning of the great successes for the actor, because by taking part in the creation of his dialogues, there was a scene where Robert Downey Jr decided to improvise with this unscripted sentence, saying: “I am Iron Man”, iconic phrase that revolutionized the cinematographic world.

Behind this impressive story of overcoming that impacted many, began what would be fulfill your dream of having an extraordinary car collection ranging from sports, classic and luxurious in your garage Falling in love with those who are fans of the automotive world, pointing out the highlights of his personal account that you can see below.

Ferrari California T

The actor with his Ferrari

Noteworthy is the fabulous Ferrari CaliforniaT, that he has in his impressive garage with a base value of 250 thousand dollars, which he boasts on social networks offering a V8 biturbo gasoline engine, 412kW/560CV at 7500Nm, 755 Nm at 4750rpm. It has rear-wheel drive transmission, seven speeds and a maximum speed of 316km/h, going from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

porsche 993

The porsche 993 It is quite a transport of collection, sports with formidable performance that offers 450 horsepower, maximum speed of 270km/h plus acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds traveling with Boxer engine 6 amazing distances under the best operation.

Ford Mustang Boss 302

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Model

Two-door historic classic, it is the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302beautiful machine that the actor fully exhibits on his social networks, which offers four-speed transmission, maximum power of 294 CV at 5800 rpm and unique efficiency to travel to any destination with ample comfort and guarantee of a luxurious internal space for its occupants.

Chevrolet Corvette 1965

Actor’s 1965 Chevrolet Corvette

With respect to Chevrolet Corvette 1965is all an impressive classic and sophisticated design manufacturing that offers a V8 engine that produces 300 horsepower, interior with two seats, convertible body and first class functionality to travel comfortably.