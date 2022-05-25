the negotiation with the Selassie sisters would have been successful

Carlo Conti is working with the team of Such and Which Show for the next edition. According to what reported by TvBlog, the negotiation between Rai and Selassie sisters would have been successful. Therefore, Jessica (winner of GFVip 6), Lulù and Clarissa could land on the flagship network in September.

The indiscretion

For a few days now, the name of the Selassié sisters has become more and more insistent in the corridors of Viale Mazzini. According to what was reported on the web Jessica, Lulù and Clarissa would have accepted Carlo Conti’s proposal to take part in the next edition of Tale and Which Show.

The Ethiopian Princesses when they were “recluse” in the house of Big Brother Vip 6 have proven to be excellent performers. In particular, Lulù on social media has been shared by her darling Cardi B. The three former gieffines could play the role of very famous international stars, as happened last year with I Gemelli di Guidonia – winners of the Rai1 program.

At the moment it is only rumors, given that Carlo Conti and Rai have not confirmed the presence of the Selassié sisters. However, the official announcement of Jessica-Lulu and Clarissa may be imminent.

Katia Ricciarelli ‘courted’ by Carlo Conti

Should the Selassié sisters participate in the next edition of Tale and Which Show, they could find a former roommate of GFVip 6.

According to rumors, Carlo Conti would also like Katia Ricciarelli in his program.

The relations between the soprano and the Princesses on the Signorini reality show, we recall, were rather tense. Furthermore, among the rumors circulated on the web, it seems that the ex-wife of Pippo Baudo is also requested by Alfonso Signorini. The editor of the weekly Chi and host of GFVip 7 would like Katia Ricciarelli as a columnist.

Tale e Quali e Show: in the past other former gieffini in the cast

While waiting to understand if the Selassié sisters will be the next contestants of Tale and Which Show, it must be said that Carlo Conti is not the first time that he brings in the cast some former Big Brother Vip contestants. For example, last year Pierpaolo Pretelli and Stefania Orlando took part in the Rai1 program: both former gieffinis had also obtained excellent results in the various performances. According to rumors, Rosalinda Cannavò would also have presented herself to the auditions: the ex Sicilian actress in the most spied house in Italy had shown her singing skills.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













