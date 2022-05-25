The moment of Batman v. Chip and Chop’s ET: The Rescue Guardians Makes Great Fan Posters

Disney Plus has managed to shake the fluff from two of the most iconic squirrels in the House of Mouse thanks to Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians. A few days ago, the platform premiered this hybrid film with cartoons, 3D animation, stop-motion and real actors.

One of the greatest strengths of Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians is their fantastic array of cameos with characters of all kinds. Many franchises have wanted to join the party, and not just those belonging to Disney and its subsidiaries.

A good example can be found at the end of the first act, when Chip returns home after his awkward reunion with Chop after decades without speaking to each other.

Walking through the streets of Hollywood, lots of hilarious posters offer you different movies, such as Fasst & Furious & Barbies or the Mr. Doubtfire, with Meril Streep.

However, the movie that really grabs Chip’s attention is Batman vs. ETthe ultimate crossover you didn’t know you needed until you saw Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians.

The Dark Knight will face off against Steven Spielberg’s iconic alien in a duel unlike any he has seen on the big screen.

Maybe Batman v. ET is still an unrealizable dream, but friends BossLogic and Rahalarts They have not wasted any time and have proposed two very bizarre posters for the film.

Each one with its own style, the posters imagine what the promotional campaign of the peculiar crossover that Chip and Chop poses: The rescue guardians would be like. Now all that is needed is for Amblin and Warner to get on with it.

The arrival on Disney Plus of Chip and Chop: The rescue guardians has generated a great wave of reactions between fans and critics. The fact that the film has skipped its theatrical release is striking, though falls within the dynamic that Disney has had with Pixar movies, for example.

What do you think of Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians? What has been the cameo that has surprised you the most in the film?