the moment in which the actor imitated Jack Sparrow after leaving the trial against Amber Heard

The accusations of Heard, who claimed to have suffered domestic violence during her marriage to Depp had an impact on the professional life of the actor since he was fired from several productions and some of his most iconic roles were removed.

Johnny Depp is starring in one of the most media trials in Hollywood history after sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation.

Among them, the role of Jack Sparrow in the movies of Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich He will not interpret again as a result of the media scandal arising from the words of Amber Heard.

During the defamation trial between the two actors, Johnny Depp’s nostalgia for that iconic character was present after the 58-year-old actor left the trial recreate the voice and gestures of Jack Sparrow in front of a group of fans showing their support.

Also read: Johnny Depp: Courtney Love’s confessions about the day the actor saved his life after an overdose (and the show of support at his trial)

The video of the moment shows Johnny Depp leaving the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, aboard a van and suddenly He asks his team to stop the vehicle to thank his followers for the constant displays of affection during this process.

To the surprise of his fans, Johnny Depp begins to imitate Jack Sparrow while responding to some of the comments with his iconic voice and says goodbye to the people who have supported him since the beginning of the legal battle against his ex-wife.

Read more: Amber Heard: the reasons why the actress’s inner circle called Johnny Depp “the monster”

a fan tells johnny depp he will always be captain jack sparrow and he responds with jack’s voice 😭 pic.twitter.com/a8vnzDl4oS — Maria (@jxnsmanager) May 18, 2022

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that the character of Jack Sparrow is present in this trialsince previously the actor had indicated feeling “betrayed” when Disney decided to remove him from the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean after the complaint for alleged violence by Amber Heard.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp: what is the reason why the actor refuses to see Amber Heard in the eye

“Captain Jack Sparrow is a character that I had built from scratch. And it was something that I put a lot into, just like with all the characters, you put a lot of yourself into the characters. I rewrote the dialogues and the scenes, the jokes, ”he indicated.

Likewise, Depp acknowledged that he would not currently be willing to reprise this role even if Disney offered him “300 million dollars” to return in future installments and play Jack Sparrow again.