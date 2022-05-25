The Microsoft console can be purchased on sale for less than 9,700 pesos

Continuing with our review of the most recent video game consoles, now it is the turn of the xbox series x. We have already seen that the Nintendo Switch has several models available, that the Xbox Series S can be obtained very cheaply and that there are PlayStation 5 units available.

The console most powerful in Microsoft history It also has very good availability and we can take advantage of the Hot Sale 2022 bank offers to reduce its price.

As we did with the previous posts, we will use the HSBC promotion which is one of the most attractive of these dates and which ends just today, May 24. This offers us a 30% bonus on purchases over 5,000 pesos.

Starting tomorrow it will be 20%, and if you don’t have an HSBC card, you can also review our publication with the banking offers that other institutions are also offering.

Xbox Series X discounted in Hot Sale 2022

amazon mexico

Walmart

Elektra

Sam’s Club

Coppel





