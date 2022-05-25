The Kim Kardashian documentary arrives in Spain

Movies that are a reflection of the 80s

Beyond being one of the celebrities most recognized in Hollywood, star of reality, world style icon and businesswomanKim Kardashian seems to have inherited the great passion of her father, Robert Kardashian, a famous jurist who died in 2003, and for several years she has been preparing to practice law.

An arduous path that she herself has talked about both through social networks and on the small screen or even in various media and that has become one of her main professional focuses. The fight he undertook to reform the US prison system is the best example of this. A task that has taken him to the White House and that now, thanks to a new documentary, we can finally see first-hand.

under the name Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, This two-hour production that combines the documentary and reality television genres focuses on the campaign created by the most popular of the Kardashian clan and her legal mentor Jessica Jackson to end injustices within the American system.

Courtesy AMC Networks/ Oxygen

Both have worked for a long period of time, together with a group of experts, to listen to and defend those who they consider “who have been unjustly convicted.” An idea that arose when Kim heard about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug offense who, despite having no criminal record, had been incarcerated for more than two decades. An injustice that led him to visit Donald Trump in the White House and that, given her notoriety in society, soon had worldwide repercussions. After this, new cases of injustice arose that aroused Kim’s interest and that also have a place in this new production.

In this documentary, Kim Kardashian and Jackson tour different prisons with the aim of not only giving a voice to those who have been wrongly accused, but also capturing on the small screen the importance of investing in educational and rehabilitation programs to achieve a successful return of prisoners to society.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project can be seen this coming Sunday, June 12 at AMC Crime at 10:15 p.m.

