“The Kardashians desecrate all the icons of the 20th century”

Josie states on the set of Zapeando that he is angry with Dolce Gabbana for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker. Kim Kardashian’s sister has worn a dress from the firm inspired by Italian lingerie from the 80s. “She saved all the meters of fabric for the large veil she wore,” highlights Quique Peinado, who affirms that the same veil wore a representation of the Virgin Mary identical to the tattoo on her husband’s head.

But what does Josie think? “The veil is a piece of cake”, affirms the fashion expert who, however, “when you start seeing images everything slips and squeaks” although the images are good because they are made by an incredible photographer. “They have also desecrated it, as they have desecrated” other things, criticizes Josie, who affirms that the Kardashian sisters “desecrate all the icons of the 20th century”: “Now nobody is going to go to Portofino who is not tacky, they have ruined a destiny fine holiday”.

Josie Breaks Down the Kardashians’ Dolce Gabbana Looks

“This is all a pain,” Josie notes in this video when analyzing the looks of the Kardashian sisters at their sister Kourtney’s wedding. While some were goth, others wore dresses so tight that they walked like “dizzy ducks.”