The incredible resemblance between a former Miss Universe and the actress – El Financiero

For some years, the Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez It has been made its way through hollywood as one of the most popular Latin representatives thanks to her talent and beauty, which has been compared by social media users with the former Miss Universe 2019, Vartika Singh.

González, who recently promoted the film ambulance, in which he shares credits with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, maintains a sharp face with brown hairsame as also 28-year-old model born in Lucknow, India.

While Eiza continues to be successful in her upcoming projects, such as the María Félix biopic or the series Extrapolationshis ‘double’ managed to be one of the 20 contest finalists. Perhaps she herself was able to notice her similarity to the actress in one of the big productions in which her ‘twin’ appears as Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw either Godzilla vs. kong.

Who is Vartika Singh?

In addition to her taste for fashion and keeping fit, Vartika has shown her interest in actingeven when confessing that he would like to meet Leonardo Dicaprio. As part of his career, he has participated in some television advertising campaigns for brands such as Mac or Ponds, in addition to parading for renowned designers in your country like Falguni, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani.

The young woman studied Bachelor of Clinical Nutrition and Dieteticswhich he supplemented with a masters in public health. Thanks to his knowledge he became Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh State Nutrition Mission In addition to founding the organization Pure Humanswhich offers medical care without excessive costs to the population of your country.

Who has nearly 200,000 followers on social networks -with whom she likes to share her looks- has also been major review coveramong which stands out fashion. What do you think, do they look alike?